Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls Audition Was V. Theatrical

In the late 1990s, singers Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Posh — aka the Spice Girls — ushered in an era of girl power with a string of chart-topping hits including “Wannabe” and “Stop.” With Geri Halliwell (now Horner), Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, and Victoria Beckham at the forefront of the band’s global success, the Spice Girls went on to become one of the biggest-selling girl groups of all time. However, one bandmate has shared details of an audition blunder that led her to believe she wouldn’t make the final Spice Girls line-up.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast in Dec. 2022, Beckham, otherwise known as Posh Spice, revealed that she didn’t expect to be part of the iconic ‘90s group after she chose to perform a “theatrical” rendition of “Mein Herr” during one of her early Spice Girls auditions.

“Everybody was singing Madonna or pop songs,” she recalled. “I came from a musical theatre background and stood up and sang a song from Cabaret ... It was so theatrical and so wrong for what it was.”

Beckham added that, although it was a risky song choice, her audition “obviously got their attention.” She continued: “They saw something in me; God knows what it was. I look back at those early videos and I'm like, wow, what did they see because I was pretty average.” Elsewhere in the interview, the “Out Of Your Mind” hit-maker also discussed how the Spice Girls managed to “work well” as a group, despite being “put together.”

“Nobody put those characters on us, so I always looked that way,” she explained. “I was the one that was always in the little black dress and the brown bob. Emma, when I first met her she had little blonde pigtails and a little white dress on.”

Beckham concluded: “We just worked together individually, we may have been a bit misfit-y but together we work well.”