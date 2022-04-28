After landing a rare perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say Heartstopper has captured the hearts of viewers and critics alike. The heartwarming Netflix follows the adorable friendship-turned-romance between teen boys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate for the queer romance drama to return for a second season.

The series is adapted from a web comic created by Alice Oseman in 2016, which ended up selling over a million print copies, leading to the release of six more volumes. And now, Oseman has dropped teasers about what could come next for our new favourite group of teens if Netflix opts to renew the show.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Oseman explained that the series could start exploring themes of mental health as “that’s something that’s really important in the books” as Charlie and Nick’s relationship develops.

“The challenge of writing Heartstopper is exploring those darker issues while keeping the tone so optimistic and hopeful,” she stated. “That has been, like, the struggle of writing it for me the whole way through.”

Oseman added that they’ve been able to be very candid about mental health in the books and believed they explored it in a “real way” that’s not “intensely triggering or really dark and horrible to read or watch.” Confirming that they would have that same goal for the show, the author also hinted that fans could expect to see the teachers become more involved in future seasons.

Indeed, the plot of the first season of Heartstopper only covers the first two volumes of graphic novels by Oseman, so there’s definitely plenty of content to work with for several more seasons. In another interview with Radio Times, Oseman stated there would “probably be four seasons” to cover the full story. “I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it,” she shared.