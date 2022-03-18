Netflix’s Human Resources Characters Are Played By Your Favorite Celebs

Streaming
From Oscar winners to Marvel heroes.
Netflix
Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s Big Mouth introduced viewers to tweens experiencing puberty with the help of their pre-assigned hormone monsters. Netflix’s new spinoff Human Resources offers a look into the creatures’ world — with ultra-famous actors providing their voices.
Netflix
The raunchy animated series explores the monsters’ workplace, where each is assigned a human whose feelings they’ll represent. Familiar characters, like Kroll’s Maury and Maya Rudolph’s Connie, will appear alongside newcomers, including Lovebugs Emmy (right) and Rochelle (middle).