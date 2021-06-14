Netflix's Big Mouth Spinoff Stars A Hustlers Actor & SNL Alum

If you love the raunchy humor of Big Mouth, chances are you’ll appreciate the forthcoming new series, Human Resources. However, don’t be fooled by the show’s title. The Big Mouth spinoff will take a look at the “daily lives of creatures that help humans journey through life.” With character names such as “Hormone Monsters” and “Depression Kitties,” it’s fair to surmise that Human Resources won’t be afraid to peel back the layers of universal issues human beings face.

Collider noted Human Resources will be a more “adult series” compared to its predecessor, focusing on the hormone monsters characterized in Big Mouth. In December, executive producer Mark Levin told Inverse there was a wish to “expand the Big Mouth universe,” which Human Resources pitched as “Big Mouth meets The Office.” Here’s everything you need to know about your next animated obsession.

The Human Resources Voice Cast & Plot

Big Mouth actors Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll are lending their voice talents to the animated series, and Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Keke Palmer (Hustlers), and Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat) have joined the cast as series regulars. David Thewlis (Fargo) and Brandon Kyle Goodman (Feel The Beat), whose voices can be heard in Big Mouth, will also star in Human Resources. So far, as unveiled in the Big Mouth Season 5 trailer, Palmer will voice a hate worm named Rochelle, and Goodman will do the same as a lovebug named Walter.

BIG MOUTH (L to R) Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser and Sterling K. Brown as Michael Angelo in episode 4 of BIG MOUTH. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

Given the premise of Human Resources, there’s a strong chance Thewlis, Rudolph, and Kroll will reprise their Big Mouth monster characters for the spinoff. In the case of Kroll, Variety reported that one of two advance clips of the series shown during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival features Burch going to the “Human Resources” office to “lodge a complaint about the miserable lineup of emotional monsters he’s been stuck with so far.” The scene comes from Big Mouth’s Season 5 finale, slated for release on Nov. 5.

Park, who plays a “Logic Rock” named Pete, talked briefly about his newfound role at a panel for this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival. He declared, via Variety, that he’s “very much a logic rock.” Park added, “I felt like this part was written for me ... I’m very logical, organized, clean. Pete does everything by the book, like me. He has rock-hard abs.”

At the same event, Kroll, who co-created Big Mouth and Human Resources, established the differences between the two series and the characters within each show. “You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” he began. “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.”

Amid the announcement of Human Resources in June, Kroll tweeted his excitement for the series, adding, “This. Show. Is. Bonkers.”

Human Resources Trailer

The trailer for Human Resources is still in the works, but the Season 5 trailer for Big Mouth features some characters from the spinoff. In the NSFW video clip, lovebugs Walter (Goodman) and Sonya (Adlon), along with hate worm Rochelle (Palmer), make an appearance. Walter is introduced as Nick’s lovebug, with Sonya as Jessi’s (Jessi Klein) to help navigate her feelings for Ali (Ali Wong). Rochelle stays true to her persona as she briefly shows her distaste for another character’s dance moves with an “Oh, stop it” remark.

Per TVLine, Goodman encourages Nick to “pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him,” which becomes the reason for Walter eventually turning into a hate worm. In turn, Rochelle fuels Missy’s “hate spiral” within Jessi and Ali’s storyline.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Human Resources becomes available.