Yes, You Can Apply To Be On Love Is Blind UK

UK fans of hit reality show Love Is Blind rejoice, because the series has finally gotten a British spin-off. Having debuted in February 2020 and subsequently becoming a lockdown hit, Love Is Blind follows a group of singletons who go on the ultimate blind date by staying in specially-designed pods as they learn about potential suitors, without seeing them. And thanks to the success of the original series and its spin-offs in Japan and Brazil, Netflix is now preparing to bring those famous pods over the Atlantic for the Brits to experience. The excitement for a British version of the dating show is palpable, so here’s everything we know so far about Love Is Blind: UK.

Love Is Blind: UK Concept

Fifteen men and fifteen women from the same area are put in pods for 10 days where they can talk but not see each other. This blind date format sees the romantic hopefuls go on quick dates with each other first before choosing to spend a longer time with potential partners and even proposing marriage. Once a proposal is on the cards, and the other says yes, they meet each other for the first time. Engaged couples are then whisked away to a resort where they spend time with each other and meet the rest of the contestants (which can unfold into serious drama).

After the retreat, the couples return home and move in together to an apartment complex where they meet each other’s friends and family while planning their wedding. The end sees which partners actually decide to go through with the wedding and whether they can last after.

How To Apply To Love Is Blind: UK

If you’re looking for love and up for starring in Love Is Blind: UK, you can apply here. Applicants must fill out a short form before the actual application, but the producers note that “due to the anticipated high volume of applicants, the team cannot get back to every applicant. If you’re successful, you’ll have to record a 30-second video about “why you’re ready to find love” alongside a questionnaire about your relationship history, whether you have children, and what you’re looking for in a partner.

You must be 18 or older to enter and must not work or have worked for Netflix, CPL Productions or any affiliate. The same goes for live-in partners or relatives. In addition, entrants must hold a valid passport and be available “to travel to all locations as we specify.” The closing date for applications is June 1, 2023.

Love Is Blind: UK Release Date

There isn’t a specific air date yet, but Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind: UK will premiere in 2024, with filming planned to begin later this year.