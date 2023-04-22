A Petition For Love Is Blind To Dump Nick & Vanessa Lachey Is Going Viral

The dust still hasn’t settled from Love Is Blind Season 4. The live reunion debacle remains a punchline, cast members are taking their chances to speak more openly, and fans are already looking ahead to Season 5 of the hit Netflix reality show. Amid it all, a large — and still growing — group of fans is trying to get Love Is Blind to replace hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The push stems from a Change.org petition started by a fan named Libby Cross, who believes Love Is Blind has “one large problem”: the Lacheys. Cross argues the husband-and-wife duo have “felt pretty useless and out of place” since Season 1 and “seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment.” A host “upgrade” would make the show “evolve into the best version of itself,” they add.

Cross specifically criticizes the Lacheys for not making “any effort to guide the cast through a confusing and emotional experience” and claims they “blatantly attempt to stir up drama.” The petition also makes note of other “off-putting behavior,” such as Nick saying he’s “obviously” Nick Lachey, Vanessa “cutting into every conversation,” and both “targeting certain contestants.” Cross does credit the so-called “C-list celebrities” for being part of Love Is Blind’s successful attempt to “put their show on the map,” but now thinks the couple can and should be replaced with “literally anyone else.” (Bustle reached out to Netflix and representatives for Nick and Vanessa Lachey and did not receive a response at the time of publishing.)

Courtesy of Netflix

Although the petition dates back to November, when Love Is Blind Season 3 aired, the signature count was initially slow to build. However, that has changed in the days since the Season 4 reunion. The petition hit the 15,000 supporters milestone on April 18, and then soon more than doubled. There were more than 37,000 signatures at the time of this writing on April 22.

The petition’s comments echoed many of the concerns fans shared on Twitter about the reunion, from Vanessa’s questions about family planning to how they treated different people. “We need new blood,” one fan wrote. Others suggested drawing from Love Is Blind success stories and specifically floated the idea of Season 1 fan favorites Lauren and Cameron hosting.

Fans aren’t the only ones lodging complaints. Season 4’s Paul Peden spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the reunion and said that he felt Vanessa “had a little bit of personal bias” when she questioned him about how he’d told his ex Micah Lussier that he didn’t see her as a mom. “That’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did,” he added.

Peden later posted an Instagram story showing a bouquet of flowers and wrote, “Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading @vanessalachey,” seemingly indicating she’d apologized. Bouquets for disgruntled fans, on the other hand, might not be enough to stop them from calling for new hosts.