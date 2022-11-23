While viewers are already familiar with the character, Netflix’s Wednesday adds a whole new dimension to the iconic Addams Family daughter. The series — described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” — charts Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. There, she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.”

It didn’t take much convincing to get director Tim Burton on board either. “When I read this [script], it just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person,” he explained to Empire. “It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination.”

Netflix has yet to renew Wednesday for a second season, but co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are ready to continue the story. “Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about it,” Gough added in a separate Empire interview, per Screen Rant. “There's definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

While you wait to find out what creepy and kooky adventures the Addams daughter might take on next, here’s everything to know about a potential Wednesday Season 2 in the meantime.

The Wednesday Season 2 Cast

In addition to Ortega, the Wednesday Season 1 cast included: Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), and Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott). Wednesday’s family is played by Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

According to Millar, he agreed with Gough and director Tim Burton that there would be “no show” if they didn’t find the right actor to fill the titular role. “The search for Wednesday was our primary focus for months and we saw hundreds of actresses. Even though Jenna was on our radar almost immediately, we really wanted to do a deep dive,” he recently explained to GoldDerby. After a “magic” Zoom audition, they immediately called Burton and told him they’d found their star. “She just possessed the role,” Millar added. “She was not only visually perfect, but she had the right attitude, the right intelligence.”

The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix hasn’t announced a second season, let alone a premiere date, and unfortunately, the new series has yet to form a release pattern. However, Wednesday’s first outing reportedly began production in September 2021 and wrapped filming in Bucharest, Romania, in March 2022, so we at least know how long it took to make. Though everything will likely depend on when Netflix potentially greenlights a second season, that production schedule makes a premiere anytime before 2024 seem unlikely, though not entirely implausible.

This post will be updated as more Wednesday Season 2 details become available.