Lady Gaga Just Joined 'Wednesday' Season 2

Lady Gaga’s IMDb is about to get even spookier. The singer-actor is joining the cast of Wednesday Season 2 alongside star Jenna Ortega, as first reported by Entertainment Weekly on Nov. 13. Variety reports that Gaga is currently shooting her part in Ireland, where the Netflix series has been filming for the past few months.

While details about her role are currently under wraps, Variety reported that she will make a cameo in a forthcoming episode. Sources stated that the production tried to get Gaga to take “a larger role” in Season 2, but plans and scheduling did not work out.

Wednesday follows the Addams Family’s teenage daughter Wednesday (Ortega) as a student at Nevermore Academy and a newfound psychic. The series also stars Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, and Fred Armisen. Other cast members joining Season 2 include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Thandiwe Newton.

The “Bloody Mary” TikTok Trend

Season 1, which premiered in 2022, was a runaway success for Netflix, beating a viewership record set by Stranger Things. But after TikTokers spliced a clip of Wednesday spookily dancing to the sound of Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” and recreated the dance, the show and song went viral.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga also participated in the TikTok trend, calling her video “BLOODY WEDNESDAY,” which was acknowledged by the character herself on the show’s X (formerly Twitter) account. “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary,” the account wrote. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Ortega even floated the idea of Gaga appearing on Season 2 in January 2023. “I'm sure Netflix would love that,” she told Variety. “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

Wednesday marks the latest addition to Gaga’s expanding acting repertoire, following her critically praised turn as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie á Deux in October. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her debut leading role in A Star Is Born, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song. She also racked up many nominations for House of Gucci and won the Golden Globe for starring in American Horror Story: Hotel.