If you’ve been closely following BLACKPINK for a while now, you might not be too surprised to find out that the popular K-pop group has new music coming soon. Earlier in July, YG Entertainment announced that a new album and international tour were on the way. “A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” the label wrote in a statement, via Billboard. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

And of course, the recent release of BLACKPINK’s “Ready for Love” music video might have served as an exciting reminder that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are very much active and making more music. But as of July 31, we finally know when to expect a new full album — and it’s soon. Here’s everything to know about Born Pink, the new BLACKPINK album that was just announced.

Born Pink Meaning

While details about BLACKPINK’s new music are still limited, there might be one intriguing clue hiding in plain sight — aka, the album’s name. As the group explained to Jimmy Kimmel in 2020, the name “BLACKPINK” comes from their dual musical identities. “We kind of felt like there’s two colors that represented us the most [because] we’re very girly, but at the same time, we’re very savage too,” Rosé explained at the time. By choosing to highlight the “pink” side of things in the new album, perhaps BLACKPINK is teasing an era that’s more thematically “girly.”

Born Pink Trailer

BLACKPINK’s new music was announced via the Born Pink trailer. In the clip, you can see an animation of the group’s namesake colors turn into a cloud of pink smoke before the era’s new title is revealed — along some intriguing release date (er, release month) information, but more on that later.

Born Pink Track List

There’s no Born Pink track list just yet, but you won’t need to wait too long to start listening — in fact, fans can expect the first of BLACKPINK’s new music to drop in August. Speaking of...

Born Pink Release Date

Though BLACKPINK didn’t reveal specific dates for Born Pink’s rollout, the group did tease which months you can expect new music — and, well, it’s going to be a very busy fall for BLACKPINK stans (aka Blinks). According to the Born Pink trailer, a pre-release single will drop in August, the actual album will debut in September, and the group’s world tour stars in October.

This post will be updated with additional details as more information on the new BLACKPINK album becomes available.