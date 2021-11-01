Streaming

What’s New On Netflix: A Star-Studded Western & The Return Of Narcos: Mexico

Plus, fan-favorite films Addams Family Values and Bram Stoker’s Dracula join the platform.

Regina King in 'The Harder They Fall.'
David Lee/Netflix
By Chloe Foussianes

Paramount/Getty Images

Addams Family Values

Can’t wait for Tim Burton’s series Wednesday, about the indelible Wednesday Addams? Relive Christina Ricci’s take on the role in this sequel to the hit 1991 film, The Addams Family.

Coming Nov. 1

IFC Films

The Nightingale

In The Babadook, filmmaker Jennifer Kent frightened audiences with a supernatural villain — but in The Nightingale, the director focuses in on all-too-real horrors.

Coming Nov. 1

Tap