Because the coronavirus pandemic shut down most television productions in early 2020, the TV slate since then has been a little dry. But with summer approaching and vaccinations rolling out, things are back in full swing. In fact, the TV lineup for summer 2021 is arguably more packed than usual.

Of course, there are plenty of returning series to look forward to. New seasons of popular shows including Ted Lasso, Never Have I Ever, Lupin, and Elité are all set to debut in the next few months. But there are also a considerable number of new shows premiering. Whether you’re looking for a post-apocalyptic drama about a world with animal-human hybrids, a British comedy about an all-Muslim women punk band, a Nicole Kidman-helmed psychological thriller set at a creepy wellness resort, or you just can’t wait for the Gossip Girl reboot, you’re sure to find a show to add to your watchlist. Plus, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is returning to television for the first time since 3rd Rock from the Sun! That’s reason enough to spend a day inside even amid the sunshine.

Read on to learn more about some of the new series premiering this summer that you should mark your calendar for.

Panic (Amazon Prime) A new young adult series for Amazon, Panic is an adaptation of Lauren Oliver’s book of the same name. The 10-episode show is set in a Texas town where each summer, graduating high school seniors play a high-stakes game for a massive pot of prize money. For Heather Nill, winning could mean a way out of her small hometown — but this year, the rules are different and the stakes are even higher. Panic premieres May 28.

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+) Lisey’s Story, a new Apple TV+ adaptation of the best-selling Stephen King thriller, stars Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon and Clive Owen as Lisey’s late husband, famous novelist Scott Landon. Two years after Scott’s death, Lisey finds herself on a posthumous scavenger hunt that leads her to unearth unsettling memories of her marriage that she had deliberately forgotten. Lisey’s Story premieres June 3.

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) Peacock original We Are Lady Parts is a British comedy about an anarchic punk band called Lady Parts made up of all Muslim women. When nerdy PhD student Amina Hussain is reluctantly recruited as the unlikely new lead guitarist , the band helps her learn to overcome her stage fright and embrace a little chaos. We Are Lady Parts premieres June 3.

Sweet Tooth (Netflix) Netflix’s new post-apocalyptic fantasy drama Sweet Tooth is set on a version of Earth where a global pandemic led to the birth of animal-human hybrids. The series, which is based on a DC/Vertigo comic of the same name, follows the adventures of a boy with antlers named Gus who is on the run from hunters and in search of a new place to call home. Sweet Tooth premieres June 4.

Loki (Disney+) Loki, which is perhaps the most-anticipated new addition to the MCU’s television canon, follows the god of mischief from the moment after he stole the tesseract during Avengers: Endgame and vanished from New York City in 2012. Unsurprisingly, that event disrupted the primary timeline, and when Loki is brought before the Time Variance Authority (essentially a time travel law enforcement agency), he is asked to help the TVA fix the historical chaos caused by his actions — setting the stage for a sure-to-be-absurd time travel thriller. Loki premieres June 11.

Blindspotting (Starz) The new Blindspotting series on Starz picks up six months after the events of the 2018 film of the same name, but instead of focusing on Miles (Rafael Casal) and Collin (Daveed Diggs), it turns the focus to Miles’ girlfriend Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones. After Miles is arrested and sent to prison, Ashley and her young son are forced to put off their plans and move in with Miles’ mother Rainey and his half-sister Trish, leading Ashley to have a bit of an existential crisis. Blindspotting premieres June 13.

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim) Tuca & Bertie may not be a brand new show, but it does have a new home on Adult Swim two years after being canceled by Netflix. Season 2 of the beloved animated series promises more absurd and heartwarming adventures from best friends Tuca and Bertie as they try to deal with their own ghosts, and Speckle works on building a new house. Tuca & Bertie Season 2 premieres June 13.

The Republic of Sarah (The CW) The Republic of Sarah, a new series on The CW, tells the story of a small New Hampshire town that’s sent into turmoil when a mining company arrives to dig up a valuable mineral discovered under its land. A teacher named Sarah has an unconventional idea to help save their home: convincing the town residents to vote to make the town a sovereign nation. The Republic of Sarah premieres June 14.

Physical (Apple TV+) Set in 1980s San Diego, Physical stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a dutiful housewife feeling trapped by the mundanity of her life and struggling with her self-image — until she discovers the world of aerobics. Soon, Sheila decides to merge her newfound love of the exercise with the latest videotape technology, creating a new business as an early iteration of the female lifestyle guru. Physical premieres June 18.

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC) A new AMC comedy starring Annie Murphy, Kevin Can F**k Himself dismantles the trope of the always-smiling sitcom wife. When Allison McRoberts wakes up one day and realizes how miserable she is with her PMS-joke-making husband Kevin, she decides she wants to take control of her life — of course, it’s not as easy as she’d hope. Kevin Can F**k Himself premieres June 20.

Sex/Life (Netflix) Netflix Netflix’s Sex/Life tells the story of Billie Connelly, a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the Connecticut suburbs who has recently started yearning for her past life as a wild child in New York City. But when her husband learns she’s been journaling and fantasizing about her sexual adventures with an ex, her marriage changes in ways she never would have expected. Sex/Life premieres on June 25.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Though many details about the Gossip Girl reboot are still being kept under wraps, it’s been hinted that the new series will incorporate social media as it explores the dramatic lives of a new generation of private school teens in New York City. Gossip Girl premieres in July.

The White Lotus (HBO) HBO’s satirical six-episode mini-series The White Lotus centers around the the guests and employees at an idyllic beach resort also called The White Lotus. The show’s ensemble cast includes actors such as Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and Sydney Sweeney. The White Lotus premieres July 11.

Mr. Corman (Apple TV+) Apple TV+ Joseph Gordon-Levitt returns to television in the new 10-episode dramedy Mr. Corman, which follows fifth grade public school teacher Josh Corman. After Josh breaks up with his fiancée, his high school friend Victor moves in with him instead, and he struggles to deal with his loneliness, anxiety, and “a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.” Mr. Corman premieres Aug. 6.

Heels (Starz) Heels is a Starz series starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as Jack and Ace Spade, two brothers from a small Georgia town who are fighting over their late father’s legacy — a family-owned wrestling promotion. Heels premieres on Aug. 15.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) Based on a Liane Moriarty book, this Hulu mini-series follows a group of people who travel to a mysterious wellness resort for a 10-day retreat. The show’s star-studded cast includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, and Michael Shannon. Nine Perfect Strangers premieres Aug. 18t.