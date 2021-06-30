Nick Cannon’s family just keeps growing. Less than three weeks after welcoming twin boys — Zion and Zillion — into the world with Abby De La Rosa on June 14, the Masked Singer star reportedly became a father again with model Alyssa Scott. All of this, of course, came shortly after he welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen, in December 2020. But understanding the 40-year-old’s complicated family tree requires an even deeper understanding of his equally complicated love life.

Currently, it seems that Cannon might be juggling multiple relationships. On Father’s Day, Scott seemingly confirmed that she’s expecting a child with the Wild ’n Out host via her Instagram stories. “Celebrating you today,” she wrote alongside a photo of what looks like Cannon holding her pregnant belly. Scott did not tag Cannon in the photo, nor did he confirm the news on his own Instagram account, according to Page Six. Scott then gave birth on June 23 and announced the news in another post on July 4 that simply said, “I will love you for eternity,” alongside a black heart emoji and the baby’s birthdate. Cannon later confirmed the news by posting photos of his and Scott’s baby — Zen Scott Cannon — on his Instagram Story on July 19.

Scott’s pregnancy announcement had come less than one week after the birth of Cannon’s twins with De La Rosa. The DJ took to her Instagram on June 14 to share a clip of her holding her newborn boys. In April, she confirmed she was pregnant in a now-deleted video of her and Cannon posing in the woods. “Our dearest sons — my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote. “I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy.”

So Who Is Nick Cannon Dating?

If you’re scratching your head wondering who Cannon is dating and how many kids he has, we’re here to help you sort it out. It appears the television presenter might be dating both Scott and De La Rosa at the moment. In 2019, Cannon appeared on the ExpediTIously podcast, where he revealed that monogamous relationships aren’t his thing. “I think I’ll never be able to be with just one woman again,” he said. “I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage,” referring to his marriage to music icon Mariah Carey, who he wed in 2008 before filing for divorce in 2014.

Last year, he doubled down on his radio show during a conversation with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. “Men don’t subscribe to monogamy because they feel like it’s not natural in their makeup, in their DNA,” he said when the reality star spoke about wanting to be in a relationship with one man. “It’s that hunting mentality, but it’s also like, ‘Yo if we suppose to be fruitful and multiply, if we here to do this…’ There’s not many creatures on earth that are monogamous.”

Who Are Nick Cannon’s Exes?

Prior to his current relationship(s), Cannon was dating pageant queen Brittany Bell. In December of last year, Bell gave birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon. “The best gift ever,” she wrote on Instagram on Christmas Day. “We have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!” She went on to call Cannon her “rock” through an “intense yet empowering” water birth.” This was the former couple’s second child together. In 2017, they welcomed a son named Golden.

Unfortunately, it seems that Bell’s latest pregnancy may have come in the way of Cannon’s relationship with his previous girlfriend, model Jessica White. The 36-year-old said on Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee that she found out Bell was expecting “on Instagram along with the rest of the world” shortly after she suffered a miscarriage, per Us Weekly. “She was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out because he told me that he told her,” White said. “I was living at his house, and she knew that as well.”

Cannon has been linked to several other women as well, including model Lanisha Cole, TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and even supermodel Heidi Klum, among others. But his most famous relationship was with Mariah Carey. “I gave it my all,” the host said on T.I.’s podcast in 2019. “Because even before that, I was like, ‘I don’t believe in marriage.’ But, sh*t, it was Mariah Carey. Whatever she say, I’m with it. If she wanted to say we was going to the moon, I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’ If Imma marry somebody, Imma marry her.”

Once their eight-year marriage ended, Cannon knew he would never tie the knot again (or be in a monogamous relationship, for that matter). “I know I’ll never be in a relationship again,” he said. “I know I’ll never be married again … [I don’t] want to have to answer to anybody.”

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Currently, Cannon is believed to have seven children. Cannon had his first two children — twins Monroe and Moroccan — in 2011 with Carey. In 2017, he and Bell welcomed their first son together, Golden; their daughter, Powerful Queen, arrived in late 2020. Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with De La Rosa, were the next to join Cannon’s ever-growing family, and Scott’s baby — Zen Scott Cannon — is thought to be his seventh child.

It’s been a big year for Cannon, that’s for sure.