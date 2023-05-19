These Selling Sunset Easter Eggs Pinpoint When Season 6 Was Filmed

From sleek penthouses to a pregnancy, Selling Sunset Season 6 brings all the usual luxury, laughs, and “enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles,” as Netflix teased. For viewers trying to establish a timeline of all the Oppenheim Group drama, the streamer provided plenty of clues for when Selling Sunset Season 6 was filmed.

Netflix renewed the reality series for Seasons 6 and 7 in June 2022, and production was underway within months. If the appearance of billboards advertising Hocus Pocus 2 and HBO’s House of the Dragon in the Season 6 premiere weren’t enough of a giveaway, the new mothers in the cast helped pinpoint a more precise timetable. In her first scene with mom-to-be Heather Rae El Moussa in the Season 6 premiere, new cast member Bre Tiesi said that she had just given birth six weeks earlier. Since she and Nick Cannon welcomed their son Legendary on June 28, 2022, it seems that cameras began rolling sometime around mid-August.

Meanwhile, Heather’s pregnancy is documented throughout the season, which wrapped well before her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s son Tristan was born on Jan. 31. Later, during the season finale, Heather was gearing up for her baby shower, which was held in early November. In addition to sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her confessional shoot in December, Heather also introduced Bre to her social media followers the same month. “So excited for you to see the new season of Selling Sunset next year and be introduced to our new girls,” Heather captioned a Dec. 5 Instagram post.

The Selling Sunset Season 6 finale also showed Chrishell Stause faced with the decision of joining now-spouse G Flip for a two-month summer festival tour in Australia. (Summer in Australia falls between December and February.) While promoting their Fall Festival performances, G Flip revealed whether Chrishell might join them on the road. “I think she might make an appearance if she’s available. She loves coming to festivals. She grew up around music, dancing, playing in a band — she loves music,” the artist told Rolling Stone Australia in November. “So if we work out our schedules, she’ll definitely be there.”

The fact Chrishell appears in the post-finale preview for Selling Sunset Season 7 also might have spoiled the answer, too. It appears that Seasons 6 and 7 filmed back-to-back. After listing “filming the new seasons of Selling Sunset” among her 2022 highlights, Heather announced her “most likely” last day shooting the series before her baby arrived. “We’re filming at my house and I get to show you guys [an] inside peek of my nursery and you get to see Tarek on it,” she explained in a Jan. 14 Instagram Stories video, per Us Weekly. “This is going to be in Season 7, I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Though Heather appears in the Season 7 trailer, it’s unclear if she returned after Tristan’s birth. “Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” the reality star, who also filmed HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas last year, told E! on March 29. “It’s been a little frustrating, so [I’m] not sure what’s been going on.”