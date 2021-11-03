Why Nick Lachey Will Never Read Jessica Simpson’s Memoir

Nick Lachey has not read Jessica Simpson’s book, nor does he plan on it. While speaking with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy,” the 98 Degrees singer reportedly said that he doesn’t need to read his ex-wife’s memoir, Open Book, because he lived it. “You’d be shocked to hear that I have not nor will I ever read it,” Lachey told the radio host, per Us Weekly. “Here’s the thing, obviously I knew the book was coming out. I lived the book. I know what the truth is so I don’t need to read it or read someone’s version of a story. I know it. I lived it. So no, I never read it.”

Lachey and Simpson tied the knot in 2002 after three years of dating. Their marriage was documented on the reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired on MTV from 2003 to 2005. Shortly after the show ended, the couple called it quits. Both have since gotten remarried. Lachey married TV host Vanessa Minnillo in 2011 and Simpson wed former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2015. Both couples went on to have three children.

“I’m thrilled to be where I’m at in life, and that was 20 years ago, so it’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days except when someone brings it up,” Lachey, 47, told Cohen of his former relationship with Simpson. “I understand why people want to ask, but it’s so not a part of my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar. She’s doing her thing, and I’m doing mine — and that’s the way it should be.”

In the new paperback version of Open Book, which was released in March 2021, Simpson included a new intro and some journal entries about how hurt she was that Lachey moved on from their relationship so quickly. “So, Nick, you’re with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me,” the singer, actor, fashion designer, and author wrote at the time of their split. “I’m saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own.”

However, it’s worth noting that it’s been a long time since their divorce, and Simpson’s moved on just as Lachey has. Last year, she had nothing but kind things to say about her ex in an interview with ET. “We both were at fault in a lot of things, but I’m happy for him now,” she told the outlet. “He’s married with three beautiful children. He took heartbreak and made it into something beautiful. That’s what I did as well, but it took me longer to get there.”