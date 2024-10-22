Kim Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday with a unique present from her daughter, North West. On Oct. 21, the reality star posted a video of the birthday gift to her Instagram stories, revealing it to be a sparkling diamond necklace. However, the unusual engraving left Kardashian confused.

“North got me this diamond necklace that says ‘Skibidi Toilet.’ Wow,” she said through laughter, before North chimed in, “And ‘Love North,’” revealing what was engraved on the other side. “Because you love Skibidi Toilet,” North added in the video, explaining her mom’s present. “I do?” an audibly confused Kardashian laughed. “Yes!” North replied.

The bizarre birthday gift refers to the viral YouTube series, Skibidi Toilet. Created by Alexey Gerasimov on his channel DaFuq!?Boom!, the computer graphic web series depicts a fictional war between human head toilets and humanoids.

The engraved necklace wasn’t the only gift Kardashian received from her four children. On another Instagram story, the SKIMS founder revealed to her 360 million followers that her daughters North and Chicago, and her sons Saint and Psalm, had also arranged a heartwarming birthday surprise.

North West and Kim Kardashian. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“Look what Chi Chi and the kids made for me,” Kardashian said in one clip. “They made me balloons but with hanging messages and pictures of each of us. These are so cute. I love this.”

In another IG story, the SKKN mogul showed off her birthday decorations at home, which included a room full of pink and white balloons with photos of herself attached. “North, did you make these balloons?” Kardashian asked. “I didn’t make them … but I bought them for you!” North replied.

Kim’s Birthday Tradition

While she’s known for her extravagant lifestyle, Kardashian likes to keep things simple when it comes to her children’s birthday gifts.

Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in 2023, the mom of four revealed that she gives each of her children the same birthday present every year — a letter that recaps the past year of their life.

“It’s so fun to see from the first year now,” Kardashian said. “I know that they’ll appreciate this. I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them ... I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”