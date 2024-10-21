Understatement incoming: Kim Kardashian has worn her fair share of iconic dresses. Countless looks she’s worn through the years have gone down in pop culture history, especially her Met Gala numbers. She also has an affinity for wearing other icons’ most memorable numbers, Marilyn Monroe’s museum-kept piece among them.

After constantly making headlines in the most beautiful dresses, Kardashian decided that for her next A-list red carpet event, she’d go in the opposite direction — and not wear one. On Saturday, Oct. 19, at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, while other attendees opted for fabric-heavy ball gowns and glitzy dresses, Kardashian stood out for skipping a dress entirely. Instead, she wore nothing but lingerie (designer, ofc) to commemorate the occasion.

Kim’s Corset & Panties Look

No stranger to making a fashion statement, Kardashian rolled up to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in her underwear. The choice tracks. After all, she is an undies mogul.

The SKIMS founder wore a corset with a cinched waist and a plunging neckline. Crafted in pearly whites, the piece looked like something Old Hollywood icons would wear underneath their wardrobe choices. She paired the corset with another piece from the lingerie drawer: matching panties. The entire ensemble was borrowed from Mugler’s Spring 1998 couture collection.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

With a floor-grazing robe as a topper, the entire ensemble recalled a star straight out of the dressing room, mid-getting ready.

To zhuzh up her intimates, she wore a slew of jewels, including a necklace with over 15 carats, and rings that total 17 carats. Even her earrings were a diamond fan’s dream, which were perfectly framed by her retro-styled loose waves.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Her Other Controversial Choice

Apart from the bold choice to wear nothing but lingerie to the gala, Kardashian made another debatable decision: naked shoes. She flaunted her toes in clear lucite footwear, à la Cinderella’s glass slippers, but in a mule iteration. Even the heel was glass.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Shout Out To Her Baby Sister

Kardashian wasn’t the only one who had access to the Mugler archives. Her little sister Kylie Jenner borrowed from the same 1998 collection. Leaning into the same naked dressing ethos, Jenner wore an actual dress, it just so happened to be see-through.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Kris would be so proud.