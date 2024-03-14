After dropping their first song in 20 years in late 2023, *NSYNC just performed together for the first time in over a decade.

During Justin Timberlake’s March 13 concert at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, his fellow *NSYNC bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez joined him on stage for a surprise performance.

As seen in videos shared to Timberlake’s Instagram story, the boyband treated fans to some of their best-known hits during the set, including “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and gave a debut performance of their new track “Paradise,” which will be featured on Timberlake’s forthcoming solo album Everything I Thought I Was.

Timberlake had posted a snippet of “Paradise” on Instagram shortly before the on-stage *NSYNC reunion — which bandmate Kirkpatrick teased was in the works, writing, “Would be fun to perform this together sometime.”

The performance marks the first time the quintet has performed live together since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where the band reunited for a medley of their greatest hits to celebrate Timberlake's Video Vanguard Award.

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

*NSYNC fans were quick to comment on the suprise on-stage reunion. “I’m not crying you’re crying! So beautiful fellas!” one user said of the performance on Instagram, while another fan wrote on X, “Can they do the Super Bowl next year please?”

Following Timberlake’s free, one-night concert, the singer shared a photograph of the stage with five empty stools. Teasing that more *NSYNC performances might be on the way, his bandmate Bass commented on the post, “That was fun. Let’s do it again soon.”

The group’s latest track “Paradise” follows *NSYNC’s first release in two decades, “Better Place,” which dropped in September 2023 for the Trolls: Band Together movie soundtrack. That same month, *NSYNC made a surprise appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to the delight of longtime fans.

Timberlake discussed reuniting with his bandmates during a January 2024 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing that the group still have the same “chemistry.” He added, “It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off.”