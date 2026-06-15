Did Zohran Mamdani Just Spoil Taylor Swift's Wedding Location?

Unlike the general public, I have basic respect for Taylor Swift’s privacy, which is why rumors about dates and venues for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce have been completely ignored by me. But now, the New York City Mayor, of all people, just threw that out the window.

During a June 15 press briefing, Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to confirm that the couple’s highly anticipated wedding would take place in New York City, as seen in a viral clip on Swift fan accounts. While speaking about the New York Knicks’ Victory Parade taking place on June 18, he said the City was prepared for large-scale events, naming Swift’s nuptials as an example.

“We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one,” he explained. “We know it coincides with the Knicks finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”

In April, Page Six claimed Swift and Kelce will tie the knot in New York over the Fourth of July weekend, which Mamdani seemingly corroborated. However, the outlet also cautioned that the pair might be having fun with false rumors in the media, with a source claiming the date is inaccurate. In spite of that warning, both Page Six and TMZ have stayed consistent on the date, even reporting that their ceremony would take place at the famed Madison Square Garden.

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Of course, Swift and Kelce have not commented on the rumors. But if anyone would be aware that Swift’s wedding is in New York, it’s the Mayor himself. That said, don’t expect him on the guest list.

Mamdani confirmed to a separate reporter that he’s not invited and has not been in touch with Swift directly about the event, which means he might not know as much as Swifties think. “I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ at home, on my own,” he said, referring to her politically charged anthem from her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. Solid choice, Mr. Mayor.