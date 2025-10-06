Taylor Swift is in love, and while her new album isn’t solely a love story (pun intended), she’s not afraid to revel in her joy either. The singer makes many references to her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, getting more candid about her love life and newfound happiness than ever before.

It makes sense that Kelce was a major inspiration on Showgirl (though far from the only one), given that their relationship blossomed as Swift made the album with Max Martin and Shellback in Sweden last summer during the Eras Tour. She even had Kelce help her with the album announcement on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, where he proudly described basically every song as a “banger.”

However, Swift goes beyond her usual metaphors, making direct nods to the NFL player and even discussing the ideas of marriage and engagement months before he proposed. Revisit all of the Kelce references on Showgirl below.

“The Fate Of Ophelia”

In the album’s lead single and opening track, Swift tells the story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet heroine Ophelia, but writes about how Kelce managed to save her from suffering the same fate. She nods to him directly by singing “Keep it 100,” one of his oft-used phrases, and nodding to “your team,” aka the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Opalite”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with British radio station Capitol FM, Swift confirmed speculation that “Opalite” is named after Kelce’s birthstone, opal. However, she was especially inspired by a specific kind of opal that reflected their happiness together.

“I had written down the word ‘opalite’ cause I learned that it’s actually a manmade opal,” she said. “Opal can be manmade just like diamonds. And so, Travis’ birthstone is an opal, so I always fixated on that. I’ve always loved that stone. I thought it was kind of a cool metaphor that it’s a manmade opal, and happiness can also be manmade, too.”

“Eldest Daughter”

On the album’s Track 5, Swift makes a vow to Kelce that she would never desert him and even mentions marriage on the second verse, singing, “When I said I don’t believe in marriage, that was a lie.” Clearly, Kelce took that to heart, considering that he proposed in August after nearly two years of dating.

“Wi$h Li$t”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift dismissed her desire for material possessions on “Wi$h Li$t,” instead asking, “Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot” (and perhaps “a couple kids” down the line). Speaking to British station Hits Radio, Swift confirmed her prayers were answered with Kelce, and after he proposed in August, she’s now checking off the boxes on her wish list.

“Wood”

If “The Fate of Ophelia” is a love letter to Kelce, “Wood” is its horny counterpart. Not only does she make many spicy double entendres, but she also manifests her engagement, singing, “Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet to know a hard rock is on the way.” She even makes a podcast pun, stating Kelce has reached “New Heights of manhood,” which can be taken... many ways.

“Honey”

“Honey” outlines how Swift’s latest lover has transformed the meaning of the nickname “honey,” with Kelce turning it from a condescending dig into an affectionate pet name. Now, no one’s allowed to call her “honey” except her fiancé.