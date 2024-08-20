Taylor Swift Still Hasn't Played These “Secret Songs” On The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has played a whopping 131 shows on her record-breaking Eras Tour thus far, and each night, she chooses two tracks that aren’t already on the 45-song setlist to perform acoustically as “Secret Songs.” Somehow, she still hasn’t gone through her entire catalog yet.

In all fairness, Swift did release a whole new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, giving her 31 new songs to perform on tour both as “Secret Songs” and as part of the revised setlist. But there are quite a few songs from her previous albums, plus side endeavors, that Swift has still yet to touch by the time she ended her European leg on Aug. 20.

With just 18 more shows to go across the U.S. and Canada (at least so far) before she ends the tour on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, there are a surprising amount of tracks in her catalog that Swift has yet to perform. Here’s every song that she may still pull out before she wraps up.

Songs Taylor Has Yet To Perform

“Beautiful Eyes”

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Only die-hard Swifties remember the Walmart-exclusive Beautiful Eyes EP, which contains its little-known title track. Whether she performs it as a Secret Song or even re-records a “Taylor’s Version” is anyone’s guess.

“I Heart?”

“I Heart?” was the only other original track on the Beautiful Eyes EP. Perhaps Swift will do both songs in one swoop as a mash-up.

“That’s When”

Swift may be waiting for collaborator Keith Urban to perform “That’s When” with her, but she hasn’t let that stop her from performing previous collabs without her duet partner before.

“Bye Bye Baby”

Swift has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever by saving “Bye Bye Baby” for the final Eras Tour show. Let’s hope she takes the chance.

“Girl At Home”

“Girl At Home” is the only song that Swift completely re-invented for Red (Taylor’s Version), turning the campfire ditty into an electro-infused stomper. Perhaps she has no desire to bring it back to its acoustic roots, hence why she’s yet to perform it as a Secret Song.

“Ronan”

Swift wrote this devastating ballad back in 2011 about a 3-year-old boy who died of cancer, inspired by his mother Maya’s blog. Given the emotional subject matter, it wouldn’t be surprising if she opted not to perform this at all.

“Forever Winter”

Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While “Forever Winter” can comfort you through any situation, the Vault track from Red (Taylor’s Version) is reported to be about one of Swift’s late friends, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she felt like it was too emotional to sing.

“Soon You’ll Get Better”

Swift has only performed “Soon You’ll Get Better” once, for Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home special in March 2020. Given that the Lover track was inspired by both of her parents’ experiences with cancer, it may very well stay that way.

“Beautiful Ghosts”

Sure, Cats was possibly one of the worst-received films of the century. But Swift’s original song for the film was still nominated for a Golden Globe, and given that she’s performed most of her soundtrack songs already, it’s only fair that this one gets a chance.

“Only the Young”

Swift wrote this politically motivated song for her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, which set the tone for that year’s presidential election. Her remaining U.S. shows all take place before the 2024 election, giving her the perfect opportunity to perform it for the first time.

“Cassandra”

Fans have long speculated that “Cassandra” will be played in a mash-up with Folklore deep cut “Mad Woman,” as both songs explore similar territory about her relationship to the media and public eye.

Other Possibilities

“You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift wrote “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” for Hannah Montana: The Movie, which she also made a cameo to sing “Crazier,” another song from the film’s soundtrack.

“Best Days of Your Life”

Swift co-wrote and sang background vocals for Kellie Pickler’s 2008 single “Best Days of Your Life,” when Pickler was an opening act on the Fearless Tour. Given how Swift sometimes likes to reclaim songs she gave to other artists, it wouldn’t be too surprising if this track was next.

“Two Is Better Than One”

Swift’s first-ever feature was with Boys Like Girls (remember them?) on “Two Is Better Than One,” a song you definitely heard on the radio but likely forgot about. It’s not likely that she’ll make you remember it, but you never know.

“Half Of My Heart”

Yes, Swift was featured in her ex-boyfriend John Mayer’s single “Half of My Heart” in 2009, when they were reportedly dating. She’s never performed it before, and it’d be a shock if she actually did.

“Highway Don’t Care”

Given that she only sings one line on this collaboration with Urban and Tim McGraw, which she didn’t even co-write, it’s highly unlikely that she brings it out for the Eras Tour.

“Renegade” & “Birch”

Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given how often her collaborator Aaron Dessner has appeared at the Eras Tour to perform with Swift, it’s somewhat surprising that she hasn’t touched her 2021 songs with Big Red Machine, Dessner’s side project with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. But there’s still time.

“The Alcott”

Swift may only perform “The Alcott,” her duet with The National, if she can wrangle Dessner and the rest of the band to sing it with her, much like she did with Gracie Abrams on their collab, “Us.”