The steamy sensation that is Off Campus has left an indelible mark on viewers — and on its cast, in a very literal way. As Ella Bright (who plays Hannah) recently shared with Allure, several of the hockey romance’s young stars got tattoos to mark this exciting chapter.

“Not matching, but kind of to commemorate the day,” she explained in a June 1 video. “So I was like, I want to get a tattoo. And I want to get it today. In the Uber to the place, I was looking on Pinterest, and I found it.”

Ultimately, she opted for a ladybug on her hip — to symbolize good luck — with five spots to represent her family. “And now it’s permanently on my body, so hopefully [I] won’t regret that in a few days,” she said. (As Bright shared later in the video, her previous tattoo was just as spur-of-the-moment: “If I think about it too long, then I won’t get it.”)

Jalen Thomas Brooks (who plays Tucker) got a meaningful landscape, Bright shared. “He got mountains on his arm, and it had six of us kind of walking up the mountain, which was so sweet.”

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Finally, Bright said her on-screen bestie Mika Abdalla (Allie) got her cat’s name and a pomegranate. Abdalla shared a peek at the latter ink with Marie Claire, noting that she was celebrating Off Campus release day and her birthday, which both fell on May 13. Kismet!

If you’ve already breezed through Off Campus — which is setting viewership records for Prime Video — you know that tattoos play an important role in establishing the characters on screen, too. For instance, Garrett’s back tattoo reads “nullum gratuitum prandium,” or “there is no free lunch.” Belmont Cameli suggested the phrase for his character after learning it in high school wrestling, he recently shared with Teen Vogue. “It’s a core tenet of who [Garrett] is that he refuses to let anything be handed to him. He wants to deserve all of the accolades and achievements that he has.”

Josh Heuston told Bustle that tattoos helped bring his character — Hannah’s musician crush Justin — to life. “I’ve added tattoos on the neck and the hand and stuff to give him that rock-star aesthetic,” he said. “I feel like him having a neck tat in college is kind of a statement in itself.”