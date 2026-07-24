Niall Horan’s Cover Of This Pivotal Off Campus Song Is Actually Angelic

As if the music from Off Campus wasn’t already a phenomenon unto itself... Niall Horan has entered the chat.

Out now, Off Campus: The Mixtape (Extra Credit) compiles some of the show’s most talked-about music moments — including Ella Bright’s steamy take on “Cherry Pie” by Warrant — along with some surprise guest covers, like Suki Waterhouse’s version of “Girl That I Am.” And Horan, specifically, joins in on the show’s dreamy version of The Foundations’ “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” with Bright.

Bright found out about her new collaborator via a video message from Horan himself, in which he said: “You don’t know this yet, but you’re about to listen to our version of ‘Baby Now That I’ve Found You.’ Enjoy!”

The actor was (understandably) briefly rendered speechless by Horan’s angelic vocals as she listened along, comparing the sound to “This Town,” one of her favorite songs by the One Direction alum. As seen in the announcement video shared by Island Records, she couldn’t quite get over the surprise feature. “Oh my god, I’m obsessed,” she said. “That’s so beautiful! Oh my god, I have a song with Niall Horan.”

For Off Campus fans, the musical collab is especially meaningful, as the song plays a pivotal role in Hannah and Garrett’s love story. First, Garrett puts it on to help Hannah feel comfortable before they’re intimate for the first time. Then, Hannah sings her slower, stripped-down version of the song to Garrett at the hockey rink before they decide to date in earnest.

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

Of course, Horan isn’t the only musician drawn to the charm of Off Campus. The Australian musician G Flip has been touched by the warm, viral response to their song “Bed on Fire,” which plays during Garrett and Hannah’s swoony sex-scene montage in Episode 5. As they recently told Bustle, “I’m a married lesbian, so I’m not exactly hanging out with straight men in a romantic setting, but everything I’ve seen of jocks, it’s always pretty toxic or they just seem a bit... not as lovely. There are a lot of TV shows that just thrive off so much drama, drama, drama. But this teaches you something.”

The show’s musical impact has even reached Jennifer Lopez, who told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “obsessed” with its use of “On the Floor” in Dean and Allie’s sizzling dance scene. “Now the song is on the charts, and it’s like a whole new generation of people discovering me and the music and things like that. It’s crazy.”