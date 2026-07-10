The debut season of Off Campus has quickly become one of Prime Video’s biggest hits ever — and yet the hockey romance has only scratched the surface of Briar University and its lovestruck student body.

It’s been confirmed that Allie and Dean will lead Season 2, and Logan’s love interest has been cast to tee up the (presumed) Season 3 love story. But viewers still don’t know who will play Sabrina — Tucker’s partner in Elle Kennedy’s fourth Off Campus book, The Goal. And some fans theorize that will change soon. Book spoilers ahead.

Book fans know that in The Score (the source material for Season 2), Dean’s best friend Beau tragically dies in a car accident. But before that happens, Sabrina and Beau casually hook up. In The Goal, Beau’s passing is part of what inspires Sabrina to see life — and in turn, her relationship with Tucker — from a new perspective. Given that influence, it could make sense to nod to Sabrina and Beau’s time together... right?

One Redditor wrote that they’re “hoping that they surprise us with her” in Season 2, which is in production. In a separate thread, another fan suggested that Sabrina could be introduced as Beau’s love interest, in which case, his sudden passing would leave her “grieving, not wanting any companionship,” which could flow into her season with Tucker.

In The Goal, Sabrina is portrayed as being closed off to committed relationships — albeit for reasons unrelated to Beau’s death, since they are not together when it happens. Over on X (formerly Twitter), one viewer wondered how Season 2 would fit in all of the storylines it’s seemingly setting up. Indeed, there’s a lot going on!

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

It’s certainly possible that Sabrina could make a surprise appearance in Season 2, even though she hasn’t been officially cast yet. After all, Off Campus has pulled it off before with the twist reveal of Briar U character Hunter Davenport in Season 1.

Whatever the next chapter has in store, Jalen Thomas Brooks is excited for his character’s journey with Sabrina — and (IYKYK) the very grown-up circumstances they tackle together. “It’s going to be the dynamic of how endearing and loving Tucker is — he’s going to meet this strong, sturdy mountain of a woman that’s like she doesn’t need you,” Brooks recently told Bustle. “But it’s the sense of ‘Let me in; let me help; let’s do this together.’”

The Pitt star added that between co-showrunners Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore and their writing team, “I think the actress who plays her is probably going to be licking their fingers. Such good comedy, such good romance, really witty — it’s going to be nice.”