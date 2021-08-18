Olivia Colman Is Unrecognisable In Sky's New Mansfield Murder Thriller

The true-crime genre just got a little more crowded with the upcoming Sky Original drama, Landscapers. According to Sky, the “exhilarating” and “darkly funny” four-part limited series will explore the Mansfield Murders of 1998. The Crown star Olivia Colman will be leading the project in a role worlds away from her brilliant performance as Queen Elizabeth II, as she takes on the role of a fantasist murderer. With some big names attached to the production, we know TV fans will be counting down the days until this star-studded thriller airs on our screens. Here’s everything you need to know about Landscapers.

What Is The Plot Of Landscapers?

Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells the story of mild-mannered Susan and Christopher Edwards, an unassuming couple who murdered Susan’s parents and buried them in their garden. The series will detail how the couple became murderers and how the crime went undiscovered for 15 years.

Who Is In The Landscapers’ Cast?

After her award-winning performances in The Favourite and The Crown, Olivia Colman will be starring as one of the leads, Susan Edwards. David Thewlis (Seven Years In Tibet, Harry Potter, Fargo) will be acting alongside her as her character’s husband, Christopher Edwards.

“This is without doubt the very finest project I have worked on for many years,” Thewlis said talking about the series. “Everything about Landscapers is magical, there is nothing like it and I’m impatient to get to work so that its brilliance can be shared with the rest of the world.”

Sky UK Ltd / HBO / Sister

There is no trailer for Landscapers just yet but first-look images of the two leads in their new roles have just been released. Both actors look different from what we’re used to but Colman especially is almost unrecognisable with light hair and dowdy clothing.

Sky UK Ltd / HBO / Sister

Colman and Thewlis will be joined by Kate O’Flynn (Bridget Jones's Baby), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Samuel Anderson (The History Boys), Karl Johnson (Hot Fuzz), Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge) and Daniel Rigby (Flowers).

Sky UK Ltd / HBO / Sister

What Is The Landscapers’ Premiere Date?

Sky has announced that the series will launch on Sky Atlantic and will be available online to stream on NOW TV. The series will also be available on HBO in the U.S. While no air date has been revealed just yet, we do know that that the show will be premiering later this year. Watch this space.