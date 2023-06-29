Olivia Rodrigo is feeling gutsy about her upcoming new album. On June 26, the Grammy winner announced the release of her long-awaited sophomore record, which she’s been teasing on social media for the past year. “I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all!” she wrote in her Instagram announcement post about GUTS.

In a press release, Rodrigo said she recorded her sophomore effort with frequent collaborator Dan Nigro, who co-produced her Grammy-winning debut album SOUR, at a transitional period in her life before entering her 20s. “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she said in a statement. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

After rising to fame on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, her 2021 album SOUR took Rodrigo’s star to a whole new level, with its first single “drivers license” breaking multiple Spotify records and topping the Billboard charts for eight weeks. The success of her debut album led Rodrigo to win three Grammys the next year, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license.”

GUTS will mark the singer’s first new music since her acclaimed debut record. Here’s everything you need to know about Rodrigo’s new album.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Album Cover

Along with the album announcement, Rodrigo shared the GUTS album cover on social media. The new cover art shows her laying on a purple-hued floor, recalling the color of her SOUR era, biting her nails, and showing off rings across her fingers that spell out the album title.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Release Date

As announced by Rodrigo on June 26, Guts will be released on Sept. 8. Fans can pre-order exclusive Guts vinyls and CD boxsets including new merch on Rodrigo’s official store.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tracklist

Rodrigo has yet to reveal the GUTS tracklist, aside from its first single. The album will be led by her new song “vampire,” which will be released on June 30. The music video will be directed by Petra Collins, who helmed the singer’s Grammy-nominated clip for “good 4 u.”

This post will be updated as more details are announced.