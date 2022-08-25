Few people in history have enjoyed a faster rise to the top of the Billboard charts than Olivia Rodrigo. After proving her star power on the Disney TV shows Bizaardvark and the must-see High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the young songwriter, actor and singer jumped head-first into the music industry in January 2021. From the moment her debut single “Drivers License” appeared, it was clear that a new power player in the pop genre had arrived.

In less than a year, Rodrigo moved several million copies of her first album Sour and racked up more than 15 million single sales in the U.S. alone. Her first collection was applauded by fans and critics alike, and her unique spin on heartbreak has made her one of the most-nominated artists at the 2022 Grammys, where she won three awards for Sour including Best New Artist. In August, she performed “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl” with Billy Joel at his 82nd Madison Square Garden residency show. Her surprise appearance with the Piano Man (who told the crowd he loves her music) is another testament to her star power and influence at such a young age.

Still just getting started in both TV and music, but already massively successful, Rodrigo has done very, very well for herself financially.

The Two Ways Olivia Rodrigo Makes Her Money

1. Music

With just one album to her name, Rodrigo has already become more successful than most musicians will during their entire careers. The singer-songwriter dominated the Billboard charts and ended 2021 as one of the bestselling artists in the U.S., and her reach extended far beyond just her home country.

Rodrigo’s debut album Sour went right to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving just under 300,000 units in its first week. It was clear from the moment the title arrived, it was bound to be huge, and it concludes 2021 as one of the most popular full-lengths of the year in every respect.

Every song featured on Sour made their way to the Hot 100, which remains a relatively rare feat among albums. Rodrigo has now reached the important list of the most-consumed songs in the U.S. with 13 tunes, as one cut from the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the standout “All I Want,” also made it to the tally. Of her impressive count, two of Rodrigo’s singles, “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” both debuted at No. 1. Another pair of smashes reached the top 10, with both “Deja Vu” and “Traitor” finding space inside the highest tier.

Since she officially launched her solo career with the release of “Drivers License” in January 2021, Rodrigo has managed to shift an astounding 16 million singles in the U.S. alone, according to the RIAA. Every track featured on Sour has been certified at least gold, meaning they have all moved at least half a million copies in America. “Drivers License” leads the pack, as it’s already been certified quadruple platinum. Coming in just behind that chart-topper are fellow singles “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu,” which have been named triple platinum and double platinum wins, respectively.

Rodrigo likely scored a sizable payday when she signed her solo recording contract with Geffen Records, and her involvement in creating her own work has also helped line her pockets. Unlike some other teenage Disney stars, Rodrigo co-writes all of her material, which means she scores tiny royalties whenever her hits are played on the radio. Incredibly, the viral sensation also owns the rights to her own masters, which surely means she’s collecting a larger-than-normal payout when people purchase or stream her music as well. This kind of deal is incredibly rare for almost any musician to negotiate, especially for someone so new.

2022 is also a huge year for Rodrigo’s bank account, as she went on her first tour. The appropriately-named Sour Tour played dozens of shows in the U.S. and eight European nations, and while it’s not exactly clear how much she earned per night, it’s sure to be in the tens of thousands of dollars (and perhaps even more).

2. TV

Aside from writing and singing her own songs, Rodrigo has also made great money from acting, where it all started for the now-household name. While her filmography isn’t bursting with titles, she has scored two major starring roles which catapulted her to fame in certain demographics, and that success led to her incredibly lucrative recording career.

Rodrigo first popped as one of the leads in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark, a program all about two young creators who go viral. The “Brutal” singer took part in all three seasons the show ran, and while her paydays weren’t massive, she made quite a bit of money for someone who hadn’t even turned 18. Rodrigo’s co-star Ethan Wacker reportedly made about $185,000 per season, so it’s safe to assume the now-Grammy nominee probably collected similar checks. Assuming her earnings were on the same level, Rodrigo almost surely took home more than half a million dollars from her time on the kid-friendly series.

Once Bizaardvark wrapped, Disney didn’t waste any time putting its newest star into a another show. Rodrigo scored the lead in the much-hyped High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which brought the title to a younger audience for the first time. The Disney+ program has become a huge hit, and it ensured that Rodrigo would not only be in the best place to launch her music career, but that she’d become much richer than she already was. It’s estimated that the teen actor and singer is paid between $10,000 and $20,000 per episode. That means she’s earned a minimum of between $220,000 and $440,000 for her work.

What Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Rodrigo’s net worth at $5 million. That’s a very healthy sum for an artist who is still a teenager, and it’s also likely to rise considerably in the coming years. The singer-songwriter appeared in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and she is probably working on her next album. All of these artistic activities will improve her financial standing even further, and it wouldn’t be odd to see her net worth double in the coming year or two.