One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz has weighed in on the rumors of a rift between her and her former co-star, Hilarie Burton.

Lenz starred as Haley James Scott on the hit teen drama, starring alongside Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer. On a recent Call Her Daddy podcast episode, host Alex Cooper asked Lenz about the feud rumors, noting that she and Burton had unfollowed each other on social media.

“I love Hilarie. I have always and will always, and I don't have any problem with her,” the actor replied. “There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl.”

After starring opposite each other on One Tree Hill, which aired for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012, the pair remained on good terms. In 2021, Lenz and Burton launched the OTH rewatch podcast, Drama Queens, with their other former co-star Sophia Bush (aka Brooke Davis).

In a July 8 podcast episode, Burton revealed that she would be leaving Drama Queens as the trio had finished rewatching Season 6 when Burton’s character Peyton departed the series.

“We have reached the end of my behind-the-scenes experience on the show, and so I really started to question what I brought to this,” she said on the pod. “But also how we keep that storytelling alive and important.”

Burton’s decision to step away from the Drama Queens podcast led to speculation among fans online, many of whom theorized that the former co-stars may have fallen out over Lenz’s memoir, Dinner For Vampires.

The memoir, which hits shelves on Oct. 22 and explores the actor’s experiences in a cult, was first announced in February 2024. Shortly after Lenz unveiled the book’s cover art, fans noticed a cryptic post from Burton that seemingly accused Lenz of copying the cover of her 2023 memoir, Grimoire Girl.

“I don’t think imitation is the highest form of flattery, I think it’s annoying,” Burton posted to her Instagram Story and on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

One Tree Hill Reboot

Despite the rumored feud, Burton is looking forward to returning to the One Tree Hill universe. Along with former co-stars Bush and Danneel Ackles (aka Rachel Gatina), Burton is set to star in and produce a planned One Tree Hill sequel series.

Speaking recently about the project, the actor teased it will be made through a “female lens.” Meanwhile, co-star Lenz appeared less enthused about the OTH sequel. “I don't know if it was a press release or something leaked,” she said on Call Her Daddy. “I had heard about it. Rumblings.”