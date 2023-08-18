Another day, another murder in the building. Much like the true crime fanatics on Only Murders in the Building, viewers are actively investigating the Season 3 murder of Paul Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy, and while they’ve come up with every possible scenario, one suspect may take the cake. A new Reddit theory points to Jesse Williams’ character Tobert, who’s making a documentary about Ben’s murder, actually being the killer this entire time, thanks to one key hint in Season 3’s third episode.

As Reddit user @tvuniverse pointed out, there’s a camera shot that perfectly aligns Tobert’s head with white devil horns on the painting behind him. He continues “wearing” the devil horns while looking at footage with Selena Gomez’s character Mabel. While there’s definitely chemistry between the two, Mabel isn’t entirely trustworthy of Tobert and is only working with him to get more information, which would track with this theory.

Other users filled the comments section with some supporting evidence, with one citing a remark that Tobert made in the season premiere, “This is the last time you will hear my voice.” That sounded pretty doubtful to begin with. Another user brought up Tobert’s mysterious elephant metaphor. In the first episode, Charles (Steve Martin) quips that he’s the “elephant in the room.” Later when talking to Mabel, Tobert says that he was prepared to “let that elephant die” instead of helping it. His story was vague and mysterious, but feels like it was written to set up something much bigger to come.

Hulu

However, another user brought up a hilarious counter-argument that could negate this theory entirely, pointing out how Tobert uses an iPhone. Apple reportedly doesn’t allow movie and TV villains to use iPhones, at least if studios want to get free devices from the company itself, as seen in Knives Out and reported by its director Rian Johnson. Either this is an overlooked hint that Tobert isn’t actually the murderer, or Hulu splurged on an iPhone themselves to make it an intentional red herring.

Naturally, while Tobert has shot up on everyone’s list, he’s far from the only suspect in this case. The jury is still out on virtually everyone involved in Martin Short’s character Oliver’s Broadway play, including producer Donna DeMeo (Linda Emond) and Clifford (Wesley Taylor), actor Kimber Mia (Ashley Park), and yes, even Meryl Streep, who plays Oliver’s love interest Loretta Durkin. Never underestimate what Streep is capable of.