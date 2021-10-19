Only Murders in the Building may be nearing the conclusion of its first murder mystery, but Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) aren’t moving out of the Arconia just yet. In September, Hulu renewed the breakout comedy for a second season. “Only Murders in the Building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals,” Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, said per Deadline. “The audience’s response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure.”

The series follows a trio of true crime obsessives who start a podcast after finding themselves sucked into a murder mystery in the apartment building they all live in. Martin, who co-created the show alongside John Hoffman, said he thought of the premise when the host of a party he was at suggested he write something for three “older Broadway actors” who were also attending. “The idea came almost immediately, that they lived in a building and they all were interested in crime,” Martin told the New York Times. “But they didn’t have the energy to go downtown, so they would only [investigate] murders in the building.”

Later, Hoffman and Martin decided that they didn’t want the three leads to be too similar, so Gomez was brought in to play Mabel, a younger resident at the Arconia. “Don’t we want an alien in their world? The thing that we’re not expecting, that doesn’t make sense?” Hoffman told the Times of their thought process.

Season 1 opens with the mystery of who killed Tim Kono, a childhood friend of Mabel’s. Season 2 will likely follow the trio as they investigate a new crime, though it begs the question of why they’re continuing to live in a building that apparently has so many criminals. Here’s everything we know so far.

Barbara Nitke/Hulu

Only Murders In The Building’s Season 2 Premiere Date

Hulu has not announced an official Season 2 premiere date yet. Streaming projects typically take about a year to produce before they air, but some Hulu shows have taken less time in between seasons, such as Shrill and Casual.

Considering the extra precautions that have to be taken amid the pandemic, a fall 2022 premiere seems like a safe guess. The series films in New York City, where the cast and crew follow strict COVID guidelines. “No one was allowed to be on set. Everybody wore masks and shields. If I touched a prop, they cleaned it,” Gomez explained to Elle. For a kissing scene, she was required to wash her mouth out with Listerine after each take. “It burned my mouth. I was like, ‘I want to throw up.’ I’ve never experienced a set like that.”

The Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Cast

The main trio of Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short) will all assumedly return. Season 2 will also likely feature more celebrity cameos. In Season 1, Tina Fey plays the host of a successful true crime podcast, while singer Sting appears as himself. Considering Martin, Short, and Gomez each have a lot of famous friends, you can expect to see plenty more familiar faces walking the halls of the Arconia.