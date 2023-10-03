Only Murders In The Building May Have "A Good Long Life" After Season 3

Between its star-studded lineup and critical acclaim, Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has. But after the Oct. 3 finale, will more mysteries lie ahead for the Arconia?

So far, Hulu hasn’t announced whether Only Murders in the Building will be renewed for Season 4. However, there’s definitely reason to be hopeful: Two years after its debut made it the most-watched comedy in Hulu’s history, per Vulture, Only Murders is only attracting more fans — garnering 719 million minutes of watch time upon Season 3’s premiere in August, establishing a new record for the show.

The series, starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, is also up for several Emmy nominations at the postponed 2023 ceremony. Clearly, it remains a favorite for critics and fans alike, and co-creator John Hoffman hopes to sustain that popularity.

In an interview with Screen Rant ahead of Season 3, Hoffman (who created the show with Steve Martin) hinted at the future of Only Murders. Specifically, he’d like to continue for “as many [seasons] as they’ll have us for,” he told the outlet.

“When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, ‘Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that.’ I hope it gives it a good long life,” Hoffman said, adding that everyone involved enjoys being a part of it.

Indeed, casting directors Tiffany Little Canfield and Destiny Lilly confirmed to Vanity Fair that many stars want to be part of the magic that is Only Murders. Season 3 alone saw the additions of Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park.

“People move mountains to become available,” Canfield told the magazine. “Everyone wants to play.” So, expect the guest roster to expand should Only Murders continue for a fourth season.

If Only Murders is renewed, the return timeline could differ from the first three seasons, which dropped each summer. The latest installment, in particular, began filming in January and premiered in August, during the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Considering the show’s quick production schedule and the WGA strike’s conclusion, an Only Murders Season 4 could theoretically proceed on its usual schedule, if the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved soon.