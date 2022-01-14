TV & Movies

These Photos Of The Scream Cast Prove 25 Years & Divorce Can't Keep Them Apart

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are back for the series’ latest installment.

Photos of the original 'Scream' cast in 1996 versus today. Photo via Michael Kovac/WireImage)
Michael Kovac/WireImage/Getty Images
By Jack Irvin

Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

Released in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream revitalized the slasher genre by twisting its own tropes to craft an unpredictable comedic horror. Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, Scream earned a cult following and has since spawned three sequels and a TV series.

Rebecca Naden - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Campbell stars as Sidney Prescott, whose mother’s murder leads the Ghostface killer to terrorize her and other residents of fictional small town Woodsboro. Cox and Arquette play journalist Gale Weathers and police officer Dewey Riley, respectively, who investigate the murders.

