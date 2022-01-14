These Photos Of The Scream Cast Prove 25 Years & Divorce Can't Keep Them Apart

TV & Movies
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are back for the series’ latest installment.
Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images
Released in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream revitalized the slasher genre by twisting its own tropes to craft an unpredictable comedic horror. Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, Scream earned a cult following and has since spawned three sequels and a TV series.
Rebecca Naden - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Campbell stars as Sidney Prescott, whose mother’s murder leads the Ghostface killer to terrorize her and other residents of fictional small town Woodsboro. Cox and Arquette play journalist Gale Weathers and police officer Dewey Riley, respectively, who investigate the murders.