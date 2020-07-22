After a week-long search for his missing pup Mighty, Orlando Bloom got a tattoo in memory of his dog who sadly died. In a July 22 Instagram, the actor revealed that "Mighty's on the other side now," sharing that he had found Mighty's collar. To remember his beloved pup, the actor also shared his new ink of Mighty's name, placed directly over his heart with an ace of spades inside. "RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s," Bloom captioned his post in part..

The former Lord of the Rings star even shared a video of him getting the tattoo and posed shirtless next to a headstone that read, "Wish You Were Here." Singer Katy Perry, Bloom's fiancée, shared the same video and wrote, "We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts."

Several celebrities also commented on Bloom's post offering their condolences. Jennifer Aniston wrote, "The tears won't stop. I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you." Cynthia Erivo commented, "Oh no!! Gutted!!! Love to you!!!" Kate Hudson, Ryan Tedder, and Luke Evans also sent Bloom love.

In his post, Bloom stressed that he had done everything possible to search for Mighty. "After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar...," he shared. "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well."

On July 15, Bloom first revealed that Mighty went missing in Montecito, California. Four days later, he shared an emotional Instagram revealing he still had yet to locate the dog. "The idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare," he wrote. Sadly, Mighty was never found and Bloom is now keeping his memory alive with a simple, yet meaningful tattoo.