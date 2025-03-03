The biggest night in movies brought major wins and viral moments aplenty — and it all started with a performance fans have been manifesting for months: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s stunning Wicked tribute.

The nominees didn’t just work in tandem to honor the cinematic phenomenon that was (and is) Wicked, however. The show began with a montage of iconic movie scenes set in Los Angeles, followed by Grande singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Erivo singing “Home” from The Wizard of Oz and The Wiz, respectively.

After paying homage to the city in the aftermath of its devastating wildfires, Erivo and Grande teamed up for a beautiful duet of “Defying Gravity.”

Of course, it was only the first of several viral moments throughout the evening.

Here’s a recap of the best memes and tweets from the 2025 Oscars on March 2.

A Touching Tribute

Fans couldn’t hold in their tears watching Erivo and Grande’s long-awaited duet of “Defying Gravity.” Neither could their Wicked co-star Michelle Yeoh, as several viewers pointed out.

Other viewers obsessed over the cinematic nature of the performance — especially the part Grande could be seen watching Erivo in awe (same!) as the Best Actress nominee brought Elphaba to life on the Oscars stage.

“going to need 3 business days to recover from cynthia and ariana performing defying gravity live,” one fan wrote.

Adam Sandler’s Casual ‘Fit

Fashion is half the fun of watching the Oscars — and one of the best looks of the evening was, undoubtedly, Adam Sandler in zip-up hoodie and basketball shorts. Or, as one fan put it on Threads: “Adam Sandler dressed as Adam Sandler at the Oscars.”

Host Conan O’Brien wasn’t a fan, though, and called out Sandler for his ultra-comfy ensemble. “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!” he shouted from the audience.

Sandler ultimately left early, but not before inviting his peers to some five-on-five basketball after the show — and saying hi to his hoops pal, Timothée Chalamet.

More to come...