The Oscars, aka the most prestigious event in Hollywood, have finally rolled around, which means that awards show season is officially coming to a close. Fortunately, stars commemorated the bittersweet ending by chicly bidding adieu on the red carpet.

So far, Amelia Dimoldenberg graced the Dolby Theatre carpet on Sunday, March 2, wearing a spicy Versace gown, channeling a modern-day Cinderella. Meanwhile, Storm Reid kept the fairy-tale motif going in a caped cherry look that was reminiscent of Little Red Riding Hood.

Then there was Oscar nominee (!) Ariana Grande, who’s also slated to perform with costar Cynthia Erivo tonight, who pulled up to the carpet channeling Glinda in Schiaparelli — another glamorous entry in her string of Wicked-core method-dressing nods. Both Bowen Yang and Jeff Goldblum also brought Oz-like whimsy to the carpet with their tuxedo ensembles, adding to the fantasy of the night.

Other A-listers who are nominated, including Zoe Saldaña and Demi Moore, are expected to show out in winning ensembles, regardless of tonight’s results. Selena Gomez is also tapped to attend and, based on her recent ‘fits, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her in another Old Hollywood-inspired look.

Below, the best-dressed of the night so far.

Ariana Grande

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Glinda is in the building! Grande channeled her Good Witch of the North character in an architectural Schiaparelli number that was reminiscent of her bubble dress.

Cynthia Erivo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naturally, Glinda was accompanied by Elphaba on the carpet when Cynthia Erivo showed up in an Oz-inspired velvet number. Custom-made by Louis Vuitton, the Oscar nominee channeled Elphie’s big shoulders in a massive off-the-shoulder bow detail and exaggerated hips.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Dimoldenberg, the internet’s favorite chicken fangirl, dazzled in a Cinderella blue Versace slip with multiple cutouts trimmed with rhinestones.

Storm Reid

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Euphoria star channeled a different fairy-tale heroine: Little Red Riding Hood. Playing on proportions, she paired a head-turning floor-length ruffled cape with a similarly hued minidress. No notes.

Bowen Yang

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Yang held sartorial space for Wicked through his edgy red carpet ’fit: a leather blazer embroidered in green and yellow florals with a pink ruffled shirt underneath. It’s Elphaba- and Glinda-core in the chicest, subtlest way.

Jeff Goldblum

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another Wicked star who employed method dressing was Goldblum. He wore a crisp white tuxedo jacket, a green printed shirt, and a skinny lavender scarf — all from Prada. Even his orchid boutonniere mimicked the purple-and-green palette, representing the Wizard (his character) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh’s).

Coco Jones

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

The typically minimalist LBD got a flapper-inspired update on Coco Jones. She wore a décolletage-baring dress from Coach that infused sparkly vintage fabric from the 1930s. It wasn’t fairy-tale-esque, but it was still so decadent.

More to come...