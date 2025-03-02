It’s time to rejoicify — Ariana Grande attended the 2025 Oscars cosplaying as Glinda the Good once more. For nearly a year since the Wicked press tour began, the “7 Rings” songstress has been method dressing as her Ozian character in blush pink numbers, kicking off with last year’s Academy Awards. On Sunday, March 2, she employed the same sartorial MO, albeit with a slightly different color scheme.

The Glinda-core aesthetic was a fitting choice since she was nominated for her “popular” role and is set to perform in the show alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo. And her look? Divine.

Ariana’s Icy Blush Gown

For the Oscars, the Nickelodeon alum ditched the powder pink palette for something a little more decadent: an icy blush and champagne number. Grande wore a strapless gown from Schiaparelli, a master in silhouettes. Hers, in particular, featured a fitted corset top that billowed out at the waist in a hyper-exaggerated peplum style.

Below the rigid material was a voluminous layered tulle skirt, almost resembling a chandelier, that dripped in more than 190,000 crystal sequins and rhinestones.

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The iridescent look was utterly reminiscent of the first time Glinda appeared in the film. To announce Elphaba’s passing, the Good Witch descended to Oz’s Munchkinland in a voluminous bubble dress that matched her ride (an actual bubble).

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

She completed her look with more glistening details, including diamond-clad jewelry in the form of studs, rings, and a quasi-lariat necklace.

Her Frosty Glam

In keeping with the icy motif, she swiped some frosty pink shadow on her lids and a similarly glittery lip gloss. The lone statement beauty detail in her pale pink palette was her classic cat eye. Even her nails were Glinda-coded; she rocked a classic French tip with a pink base.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Changed Into Oz’s Most Iconic Accessory

To open the show, Grande delivered a powerful performance of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” Naturally, she changed into a different outfit. Instead of rocking Glinda-core, however, she cosplayed as the one accessory most synonymous with Oz: Dorothy’s ruby slippers. She wore a strapless gown completely dripping in ruby red crystals and tulle overlays on each hip for an exaggerated silhouette.

Screenshot via ABC

She committed to the footwear homage, too. When she turned around, Grande revealed that a whole heel was tacked onto the back of her dress, making it look like she was wearing the shoe.

John Shearer/97th Oscars/Contributor/Getty Images

Goodness knows high fashion.