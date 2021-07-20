Line Of Duty & Downton Abbey Stars Are Teaming Up For ITV's Tense New Thriller

ITV’s new thriller Our House is set to have audiences on the edge of their seats. Starring some familiar faces from Line Of Duty and Downton Abbey, the forthcoming drama follows the story of a woman who one day returns home to find all her possessions missing and a group of strangers moved into her house. If your interest has been piqued, you can find everything there is to know about the new series so far below.

When Does Our House Air?

Unfortunately, Our House is yet to receive an official airdate. This information will likely be confirmed by ITV in the coming months. But, for now, at least, we’ll just have to sit back and wait for an official announcement.

What Is The Plot Of Our House?

Our House is based on the best selling novel by Louise Candlish of the same name. The plot centres on Fiona Lawson, who arrives back to her home in London to find strangers moving in and her belongings no longer there. At first, she thinks her home was sold by accident but, upon discovering her husband Bram has gone missing, she soon realised there’s much more going on.

Told in a series of flashbacks, Our House is a story of betrayal and mystery and may just have you questioning you own memories.

Speaking to ITV, Louisa Candlish said: “Some of the most addictive drama I’ve watched in recent years has come from ITV, so it’s an honour and a career highlight to have an adaptation of Our House join such prestigious company. The way Simon and the Red Planet Pictures team have brought Fi and Bram’s hair-raising story to life is absolute genius.”

Who’s In The Cast Of Our House?

If anyone knows how to act in a gripping TV drama it is most definitely Martin Compston who plays Steve Arnott in the BBC’s anti-corruption police drama Line of Duty. In Our House, the Scottish actor will be playing husband Bran, while Tuppence Middleton, known for playing Lucy Smith in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, will take on the role of Fiona. Weruche Opia who stars in I May Destroy You, will be Fiona’s best friend and neighbour, Merle, and Buket Komura will play the mysterious character of Wendy.

Per Radio Times, Compston previously revealed that he is “absolutely delighted” to be appearing in the forthcoming drama. “The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end,” the actor commented.

Elsewhere, co-star Middleton described working on the ITV offering as a “fantastic opportunity,” adding that her character’s “immense relatability” is what first drew her to the role. “It’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone,” she explained.