Ryan Serhant’s brokerage is expanding at lightning speed, but not everyone is completely happy about it. During the second season of Owning Manhattan, which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 5, star Jordan March begins to feel undervalued by his boss, after a series of blocked deals and missed opportunities, leading him to question his future at SERHANT.

During the premiere, March competes against fellow agent Jess Taylor to become the sales lead at a prestigious Upper West Side residential development, 200 Amsterdam, only for them to lose the job to their new co-star Peter Zaitzeff, who joined the brokerage after essentially being promised the building by Serhant himself. Then, March is not asked to join some of his fellow agents at their newest get, the Mercedes-Benz apartments in Miami, which also ticks him off.

March does score a win later in the season when he becomes the sales lead at One Park Row, a new building in the Financial District, over Zaitzeff. But the damage is already done, as he meets with an agent at a rival brokerage, who shows concern over how he’s being overlooked and suggests that he explore new opportunities elsewhere.

In the season finale, March has a heated conversation with his boss, expressing that he doesn’t feel valued as one of the first agents to join his brokerage back in 2018, leading Serhant to give him an ultimatum on whether he wants to continue to grow at his company.

Jordan’s Decision

Netflix

Naturally, March’s job was one of a few cliffhangers that ended the season, but fans don’t have to wait until a potential Season 3 to find out what March decided. If the SERHANT. website is to be believed, March has indeed not left the company.

In fact, he’s currently listed as a managing partner on the Empire Collective Team within the brokerage and has 10 active listings across Manhattan and Brooklyn. In addition, his LinkedIn page still shows him as an associate broker at SERHANT., as well as his Netflix job.

He’s also been promoting the latest season of Owning Manhattan with the cast, including his boss, Serhant, giving the impression that the two are on good terms again.