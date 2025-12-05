Ryan Serhant knows how to begin Owning Manhattan with a bang — even at the expense of his agents. The second season of Netflix’s real estate reality show began with the power broker having some of the top agents at his New York brokerage, SERHANT., notably Jess Taylor and Jordan Marsh, compete to become the sales lead at a new residential development, 200 Amsterdam.

Instead, the job went to Peter Zaitzeff, a top New York agent who joins both the brokerage and Owning Manhattan for the show’s second season, after Serhant essentially promised to name him the sales lead of 200 Amsterdam if he became his company’s newest agent (pending the developer’s approval, which was apparently easy to get).

Naturally, this ruffled some feathers at SERHANT., especially with Jordan, who was one of Serhant’s first agents to join the brokerage but now feels overlooked by his boss. It leads to some tensions around the office and questions of whether Peter was the right choice for the job. After Season 2, the answer is clear.

Is 200 Amsterdam Sold Out?

As seen on Owning Manhattan, Peter began sales at 200 Amsterdam with a bang, selling one of the $40 million penthouses as his first closing at the brokerage, and he’s seemingly kept up the momentum since Season 2 ended.

Netflix

SERHANT. is still listed as the exclusive sales and marketing partner on 200 Amsterdam’s website, and it seems that Peter is close to selling out the building entirely, which is impressive given the high-end price range. However, according to the development’s listings page, there are still a few units up for grabs.

One of the places that is still available is the other penthouse in the building, which is listed for 35 million. The stunning home features four bedrooms and full bathrooms in a 6,000 square-foot space, a luxury for Manhattan, plus a floor-wide terrace with views of Central Park.

There’s also another four-bedroom residence available for a more modest $21 million, and a three-bedroom unit that’s selling for almost $18.5 million. The last three apartments in 200 Amsterdam are a tall task to sell, but it seems that they’re in good hands after all.