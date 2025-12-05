Somehow, Ryan Serhant can turn boring business deals into a thrilling cliffhanger. Owning Manhattan Season 2, which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 5, ends with a question left unanswered, as the real estate broker received an offer that could change the state of his company, SERHANT., for good.

Throughout Season 2, Serhant struggles with his work-life balance, feeling like he’s not there enough for his daughter Zena while also not wanting to slow down on expanding his fast-growing company. However, Serhant was offered a potential solution to his dilemma in the season finale, when finance executives reached out to him and expressed interest in investing money into his brokerage — in exchange for a portion of ownership.

On one hand, this would lighten Serhant’s responsibilities so he could focus more on his family. But this would also mean giving up a significant portion of the company that he’s built from the ground up, and has had sole ownership over until this point.

However, viewers don’t find out his decision, as the finale ends with Serhant in a conference room, contemplating whether to sign the contract. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait until Season 3 to see what Serhant decided to do with his beloved brokerage.

Did Ryan Serhant Accept The Deal?

While the season finale ends on a cliffhanger that leaves the state of Serhant’s company in limbo, the answer is public. Serhant did indeed accept the deal from Camber Creek, who fundraised $45 million to invest in the company, with help from fellow venture equity firm Left Lane Capital. He planned to use that money to develop an app entitled S.MPLE, which he described to Forbes as “Instacart for salespeople.”

“I'm proud to work with two leading venture capital firms, Camber Creek and Left Lane, to build upon the great work our teams have done over the past four years and enable us to further advance and fuel a new future for the real estate industry,” Serhant said at the time in a statement.

However, the exact terms of Serhant’s deal with the venture capital firms aren’t public, and while Serhant is still the CEO and majority owner of his company and all of its ventures, it’s not known how much ownership he gave up in order to secure the deal, if any at all. But regardless, the deal provides some foundation for SERHANT. to get even bigger ahead of a potential third season.