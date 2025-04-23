Ryan Serhant just might be the busiest man in New York. Between running his real estate empire, filming his company’s day-to-day drama for Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, and appearing on the upcoming season of And Just Like That... (yes, really), Serhant briefly stopped to speak with Bustle from his car between appointments.

He also found time to make a fan’s dream come true through Make-A-Wish. Blanca, a 16-year-old student from the Bronx battling melanoma, wanted to become the “No. 1 agent at Serhant,” and the broker, an official “WishMaker,” made it happen.

Blanca underwent employee onboarding at the company’s SoHo headquarters with Serhant’s agent, Genesis Suero, before they took her to a $9 million Tribeca loft and $35 million Upper West Side townhouse — which she had to sell to the clients.

Serhant expected to mentor Blanca but walked away learning from her instead. “She led from, ‘If I were to own this place,’ instead of an, ‘If you were to own this place,’” he says. “I think people want to relate to the ‘if I...’ s. Coming from her, it obviously means a lot.”

Serhant, Blanca, and Genesis Suero. Serhant.

According to Serhant, Blanca got a much more in-depth crash course on real estate that even fans of his Netflix series can’t quite get. “There’s so much more to the service that viewers don’t see,” he teases. “Owning Manhattan is a snippet of the most dramatic moments that happen over the course of the six months while we’re filming. That’s especially true of Season 2.”

Below, Serhant previews the upcoming season of Owning Manhattan, reveals updates on the show’s most popular listings, and opens up about appearing on And Just Like That... again.

What can you tell us about when Owning Manhattan will return?

We just finished filming. We’re doing our interview scenes right now. I’m assuming it’ll be sometime this summer but I really don’t know. Netflix tells us [about] 30 days before.

Can we expect some new or familiar faces in Season 2?

Maybe both. There are definitely some new faces, maybe some old faces will return. All I can say is that it’s a billion-dollar season at high-octane [speed]. It’s like if Drive to Survive met Summer House and Succession. That’s the way it feels now.

That sounds intense.

It is.

In terms of the drama between the agents or their listings?

Both. We’re selling $60 million listings. We have a $1.5 billion tower. We went to Florida this season to expand. There’s just a lot of pressure at all ends. I haven’t seen it, but I lived it. It’s going to be a new definition of what it means to watch a reality show.

Serhant.

Who do you think causes the most drama this season?

Me. Because I’m the CEO and I’m slowly losing my mind, Jake. Slowly but surely. Every day I wake up, I’m like, “I think I’m going a little bit crazier today. Why did I ever agree to do this?”

How would you answer that?

[The show is] advertising for our brand that the world can’t buy, but I also have a real passion for it. I love making television and telling stories, and our story is unique, which is why the show is such a success. If it weren’t culturally additive, we wouldn’t be here, ’cause there’s so much out there now.

People love being filled in on listings featured on the show last season. What's the latest update on the Central Park Tower townhouse?

We reduced the price to $195 million, and it’s still there if you’d like to make an offer.

What about the Succession apartment?

We’ve sold out. We took over that building, which I’ll just say is a big part of Season 2 because it picks up at the same spot.

Last season, you guest-starred on And Just Like That... as yourself, which was very fun.

I reprise my role as Ryan Serhant in the upcoming season of And Just Like That. I don’t know what episodes I’m in but I shot a good amount. We have a bit of an Owning Manhattan crossover, without giving away too much. There are some fun moments there.

Do you have an opinion in the debate between Carrie’s iconic apartment on the Upper East Side or her new Gramercy Park townhouse?

Listen, I think her apartment is classic, but in terms of value, there’s nothing like her Gramercy townhouse. There are a lot of apartments uptown. There are only so many townhouses downtown.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.