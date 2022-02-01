Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee were once an “it” couple in Hollywood, and they left an enduring mark on pop culture. The duo’s eccentric fashion choices and wild red-carpet shenanigans are still talked about (and recreated) over two decades later — most recently, in the new Hulu series Pam & Tommy. But the show only deals with a short period in their lives, leaving viewers wondering what Anderson and Lee are up to now — and how their two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, are getting on.

After graduating from boarding school in Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Brandon and Dylan returned to Southern California, where they’ve been working in the entertainment industry. In 2019, Brandon and Dylan spoke to Interview about making it on their own. “There are a lot of misconceptions about the way we were raised — that we’re spoiled, or that we were given everything,” Brandon said. “But our friends can back this up: Dylan and I haven’t taken a dollar from our parents since we were in high school. We’ve been working our asses off to buy a house, buy a car, and pay for music equipment and acting lessons. It feels better to do it ourselves.”

Below, an overview of where Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee are now, and the work they’ve done in fashion, film, and music.

Brandon Thomas Lee works in both the entertainment and fashion industries.

Brandon Thomas Lee has found success as an actor, landing roles in Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Cosmic Sin, and the upcoming film Zero Road; as a longtime friend of The Hills star Brody Jenner, Brandon also appeared on The Hills: New Beginnings. In addition to his onscreen career, he’s worked as a model. Brandon was scouted by an agent for Next Management after his mother brought him to a meeting with her, per Grazia. He’s walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, as well as grace the covers of GQ Germany, D’Scene, and VON Magazine.

More recently, he’s been designing clothes, rather than modeling them. In Nov. 2021, he launched a line of golf-inspired clothing called Swingers Club in partnership with the brand Local Authority. “I can’t tell you what a [sic] an honor it is to work with like minded people to bring a product that I truly believe in to life. Golf is a huge part of my life and so is fashion,” Brandon wrote in an Instagram post at the end of last year. “Up until this point it’s been a dream of mine to create a brand that reflects my sense of style combined with a lifestyle I love and enjoy.”

Brandon also makes his mental and physical health a priority. He discussed his journey to sobriety in Interview, calling it “the best thing that’s ever happened.” He added: “Ever since I got sober, I just feel like everything’s gotten better for me. I’ve become a better actor. I’ve become a better worker. I’ve become a better person. I’m not gonna lie, in L.A. it’s really fucking hard to avoid temptation … But my career has become so important to me that partying isn’t worth it anymore.

Brandon is currently dating model Lily Easton. The two were spotted very recently outside the Santa Monica, California restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Dylan Jagger Lee is a model and musician.

Like his brother, Dylan has worked as a model. His career took off after his first gig in 2016, when he walked the runway for Saint Laurent. Dylan has since worked with Acne Studios, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, and more, and is signed with EWG Management.

Like his father, Dylan also has a passion for music. In 2017, he connected with electronica and dubstep producer Kyle Girard, also known as “Killabyte,” via social media. The two joined forces to form the electronica-synth duo Midnight Kids, and the following year they released The Lost Youth, their first EP.

In Jan. 2022, Dylan announced on Instagram that he was leaving Midnight Kids to pursue “a different musical direction that feels more true to me.” Midnight Kids will continue to create and release music, but without the model-slash-musician. “These past few years have taught me so many things. That every song has a story, every story has a meaning, and every meaning is different to whoever listens,” Dylan wrote. “This experience has been filled with so much love and I am excited to see where Midnight Kids goes in the years to come.”

Dylan is in a relationship with architectural designer Paula Bruss. She posted a loving tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram for his birthday last month, writing: “My soulmate for all my lives to come. I love you happy birthday.”