Paris Hilton Just Weighed In On Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton have been dominating headlines, together and separately, since the early 2000s as they both quickly rose to fame. Now, they may not be as close as they once were, but the heiress is showing love to her old friend as she deals with a tough situation. Paris Hilton weighed in on Britney Spears' conservatorship in a new interview with the Sunday Times, published on Aug. 23, saying that the singer's legal arrangement "breaks my heart."

Hilton, who was friendly with Spears and often spotted out and about with her in the early 2000s, opened up about Spears' conservatorship, which has been making headlines once again in light of the online #FreeBritney movement and recent hearings. “It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her," she said, as per Entertainment Tonight. "It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can’t imagine having to live my life like that."

Although Hilton herself has not been under a conservatorship, it's an issue that's close to her heart given her history with Spears and her own experiences in the spotlight. As revealed by PEOPLE, Hilton recently opened up about her childhood trauma in her new documentary This Is Paris, which stems from her time at Provo High School. The star alleged that students at the school were physically and verbally abused, and militantly controlled, even being forbidden from speaking to her family more than every two or three months. “I was having panic attacks and crying every single day,” she told PEOPLE. “I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.”

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, which means that her legal, business, and financial decisions are made by a court-approved conservator, not Spears herself. Fans started the #FreeBritney movement online in 2019 in an attempt to "free" the singer from the conservatorship and allow her to regain control of her finances and major life decisions. Hilton has previously spoken out in support of the campaign, which has taken a whole new turn thanks to recent court hearings and filings regarding the case.

Recently, Spears reportedly filed court documents asking that her father Jamie Spears be permanently replaced as conservator by Jodi Montgomery, who was assigned to be the singer's temporary conservator in September 2019 when Jamie stepped down due to "personal health reasons." The documents also state that she no longer wants her father to be the sole handler of her finances, and would rather have a "qualified corporate fiduciary" step in, according to TMZ.

Spears herself has not publicly commented on the #FreeBritney movement or her conservatorship in recent years, but everyone can agree that the results of the ongoing case should be only to Spears' satisfaction.