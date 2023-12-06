Taylor Swift Just Spoke About Travis Kelce For The First Time

Taylor Swift is opening up about dating Travis Kelce for the first time.

Speaking to TIME magazine, who have declared Swift their 2023 Person of the Year, she recalled the early days of their highly-publicized relationship.

Speaking to the outlet, she confirmed their courtship began after Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he planned to give Swift his number at one of her Eras Tour shows.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast,” Swift recalled. “Which I thought was metal as hell.”

She continued: “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Gotham/GC Images

“We’re Showing Up For Each Other”

Swift also confirmed to TIME that she and Kelce were already a couple when she first attended one of his Kansas City Chiefs games in September.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift disclosed. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift also explained that she didn’t want to go through an “extreme amount of effort” to hide her relationship, adding: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other.”

Donna Kelce, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, watches the game with Taylor Swift. Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Swift also spoke of her experiences at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, revealing that she still doesn’t know how cameras manage to locate her in the stadiums.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast,” Swift said in her TIME interview. “I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Despite the hype surrounding her presence at his NFL games, Swift also made clear that she’s “just there to support Travis.”

“I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” she joked.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Speculation about Swift and Kelce first began back in July after he attended the Kansas City stop on her global Eras Tour.

Rumors later swirled that the pair had been “quietly hanging out,” and on Sept. 28, People reported that the couple were simply “having fun” while getting to know one another. Swift then stopped by another two of Kelce’s NFL games in October, fuelling dating rumors.