Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs games go together like popcorn and the Eras Tour movie. On Oct. 22, the singer cheered on her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce at another one of his football games, and she showed her support in a very Swiftian way: a friendship bracelet.

Swift showed up to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium — the same venue where she celebrated Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July — decked out in a Chiefs sweater to make her support for Kelce clear.

However, eagle-eyed Swifties spotted a friendship bracelet on her wrist, and fans immediately zoomed in on the accessory.

Sure enough, Swift subtly repped Kelce’s jersey number on her bracelet, which read 87, surrounded by hearts on both sides.

The friendship bracelet (or Swift’s mere presence) may have been Kelce’s good luck charm, as the Chiefs won against the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, he was seen holding hands with Swift and leaving the stadium together in his convertible just like previous games, opening the door for her like a gentleman.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes look on during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport

“Let’s Go, Taylor’s Boyfriend!”

In a heartwarming gesture, Kelce was caught returning the favor and subtly supporting Swift after the big game. As captured in fan footage from the stadium’s backstage area, an onlooker surrounding Kelce cheerfully yelled out, “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend!”

Kelce proudly pumped up his fist in response, before continuing to walk away.

Taylor’s Secret Handshake

While Swift showed up to the game solo (without famous friends in tow), she wasn’t alone. Swift watched the game next to Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and their 11-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in the family’s suite.

The two seem to be getting along quite swimmingly, chatting and taking pictures throughout the game.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport

At one point, Swift was seen snapping a photo of the mother-son duo cheering on the team, and as seen in footage from the game, she and Mahomes did a celebratory handshake every time the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

It looks like Kelce isn’t Swift’s only fan in the NFL.