From The Last of Us and Materialists to the upcoming blockbuster The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal is in the middle of a very busy year. But when it comes to red carpets for his ever-growing lineup of projects, the actor isn’t usually one for turning premieres into date nights — often celebrating with his little sister, Lux, instead.

Now, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Pascal is opening up about why he tends to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Pascal’s Take On Relationships

Pascal may not talk much about his dating history, but as he shared in the new interview (published on June 24), he’s really not an enigma — at least, not to those who know him best.

“I always feel perplexed when I’m identified in whatever form of media as a ‘highly private person,’ because that’s the opposite of me,” he said. “I’m very unprivate in my private life.”

However, the Mandalorian star went on to explain: “I just know that personal relationships are such a complex thing to navigate even without having this enormous lens on them.”

Looking Toward The Future

While discussing his personal life, Pascal also weighed in on the idea of having children. He told the magazine that while he’s not particularly drawn to parenthood, “I’ve had dreams of taking my kids to the movies the way my parents took me. So I guess I want a shortcut to an interesting human being who is my child who will go see something that I want to see.”

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Pascal has voiced his thoughts on family and relationships. While he’s playfully embraced fans dubbing him “daddy,” he’s less keen about the literal definition of the term.

In 2023, he broached the topic of fatherhood while chatting with Wired about The Last of Us — specifically the heartache his character, Joel, goes through in trying to protect his loved ones. “Existing is connected to the love you feel toward a particular relationship — your child, your partner — and to lose that? Some people are not capable of applying rational thought to that kind of loss, or the threat of that loss, or the threat of that loss again,” he said.

While Pascal was referring to his character, he added soon after: “I avoid all of it by not having kids. And staying out of relationships.”