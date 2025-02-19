The White Lotus is so back — and so, too, are the fan theories. While Season 3 may have only just begun, it didn’t take viewers long to start speculating about the eclectic cast of characters checking into the Thai location of the fictional (and dangerous, at this point!) resort brand.

One party fueling lots of buzz? The Ratliff family, visiting from Durham, North Carolina — as if Parker Posey’s delightfully dramatic Southern accent didn’t give it away. “I was like, Well, this is a meme show. I wanted to give something bold that people would have fun imitating,” she recently told Bustle.

After noting serious tension throughout the family, some fans wondered if there might be more to their story than meets the eye. One rising theory suggests that the Ratliffs are inspired by the Peterson family, the subject of docuseries (and dramatization) The Staircase.

The Ratliff & Peterson Connection

In 2003, Michael Peterson was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Kathleen Peterson, who was discovered at the bottom of the family’s staircase in 2001. A new trial was later granted, and Peterson entered an Alford plea (which allows the defendant to maintain their innocence) to a voluntary manslaughter charge in 2017.

To be clear, the Ratliff family is dealing with some issues entirely different from the Petersons and their headline-making case.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

But viewers did note some surface-level similarities, starting with the name of the brood. Michael Peterson’s blended family included daughters Margaret and Martha Ratliff, whom Michael and his first wife, Patricia, took in after the death of their mother, Elizabeth Ratliff — who was found at the bottom of her stairs in 1985.

One viewer on X (formerly Twitter) suggested the White Lotus Ratliffs could be a “nod” to the real-life family. “Maybe the siblings aren’t blood-related, and there’s a secret about how [the] family came together,” they said.

They also noted that Patrick Schwarzenegger appears in The White Lotus and The Staircase, suggesting that creator Mike White “got inspired” by his performance in the 2022 series. Posey, interestingly, was also in The Staircase — where she played a Durham County prosecutor.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Yes, the other bizarre connection is that the Petersons lived in Durham, the same city the fictional Ratliffs hail from. Michael Peterson went to Duke University, just like Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus.

But What Does It All Mean?!

Fans on X are not the only ones who noted the connections. One Redditor compiled all the apparent ties in a single post, stating they’re unsure whether it “means anything.”

But as one fan commented, “That does seem like too many similarities to be a mere coincidence.”

“Some or all of the kids being adopted would make a lot of sense,” wrote another.

White has infused past seasons of The White Lotus with abundant Easter eggs and pop culture references. So, it’s not too far-fetched to think he’s taking cues from true crime, too. He may not recreate the tragic, real-life saga, but maybe invoke elements that help flesh out the story of a high-profile family reckoning with something bleak.