Amid the many controversies that have plagued Don’t Worry Darling, Pugh is focusing on this cute moment.
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh turned heads at the Venice Film Festival looking like this, and if you look closely in the background of this photo, you’ll notice someone other than the usual press photographers snapping photos of her Valentino haute couture dress: co-star Chris Pine with a disposable camera.
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
On Sept. 7, Pugh reacted to Pine’s quirky red carpet interaction from two days prior in an unexpected Instagram post about her experience at the festival: “I also just can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the No.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles.”