Celebrity

Prince William & Prince Harry’s Body Language Analyzed Through The Years

Expert Blanca Cobb weighs in on how their relationship has evolved amid royal family controversies.

A Body Language Expert Tells Us About Prince William & Harry's Evolving Dynamics
Sean Dempsey/PA Images/Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Body language can be very telling when analyzing relationships between people through the years. Expert Blanca Cobb told Bustle about what we can learn from Prince William and Prince Harry’s body language evolution through adolescence and adulthood.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Here, William and Harry stand outside Westminster Abbey in 1997 at Princess Diana’s funeral. Cobb says, “Prince William looks over at his younger brother, Harry, to monitor how he’s coping at their mother’s funeral.”

Tap