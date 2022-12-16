A Body Language Expert Tells Us About Prince William & Harry's Evolving Dynamics

Celebrity
Expert Blanca Cobb weighs in on how their relationship has evolved amid royal family controversies.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Body language can be very telling when analyzing relationships between people through the years. Expert Blanca Cobb told Bustle about what we can learn from Prince William and Prince Harry’s body language evolution through adolescence and adulthood.
Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Here, William and Harry stand outside Westminster Abbey in 1997 at Princess Diana’s funeral. Cobb says, “Prince William looks over at his younger brother, Harry, to monitor how he’s coping at their mother’s funeral.”