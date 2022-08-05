Celebrity

Before Bullet Train, Revisit These Brad Pitt Fight Club Premiere Photos From 1999

He was dating Jennifer Aniston and getting high with Edward Norton.

'Bullet Train' star Brad Pitt is no stranger to red carpets. Photo via Getty Images
LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images
By Grace Wehniainen

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt worked with director David Leitch — his stunt double from 1999’s Fight Club. “Now, he’s a director with his own voice, his own vernacular, and I’m serving him. He’s the boss,” Pitt told THR. “So there was a beautiful symmetry for two old friends.”

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Another “beautiful symmetry,” of course, is the movie star’s face — which, 23 years after Fight Club, is as familiar and handsome as ever. In honor of Bullet Train’s release on Aug. 5, let’s take a look back at Pitt’s looks from the classic film’s red carpet premiere.

