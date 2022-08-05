Celebrity
He was dating Jennifer Aniston and getting high with Edward Norton.
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images
In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt worked with director David Leitch — his stunt double from 1999’s Fight Club. “Now, he’s a director with his own voice, his own vernacular, and I’m serving him. He’s the boss,” Pitt told THR. “So there was a beautiful symmetry for two old friends.”
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Another “beautiful symmetry,” of course, is the movie star’s face — which, 23 years after Fight Club, is as familiar and handsome as ever. In honor of Bullet Train’s release on Aug. 5, let’s take a look back at Pitt’s looks from the classic film’s red carpet premiere.