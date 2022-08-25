Music
She surprised fans at his Madison Square Garden residency to sing "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When it comes to shout-able Olivia Rodrigo lyrics, “I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel / ‘Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl’” from “deja vu” have to be among the best, right? Well on Aug. 24, the shout-out led to a musical crossover at Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency.
According to a fan’s video, Joel first brought Rodrigo on stage for a performance of Rodrigo’s “deja vu,” for which Joel naturally served as (duh!) Piano Man.“Thank you so much for having me, Billy. I’m such a huge fan, and I couldn’t have written this next one without you.”